BWW Previews: MID-CENTURY MODERNS at Desert Rose Playhouse

Ever since the Fabulous Palm Springs Follies closed their doors in 2014, producers have tried to think of a show that could entertain both locals and visitors to Greater Palm Springs. The most likely contender so far is an upbeat musical opening April 20th at Desert Rose Playhouse.

Mid Century Moderns is a jukebox musical set in 1966. Maryann Popecke's husband has died in their Middle-American hometown so she follows her dream of moving to Santa Monica and becoming a secretary. However, her car breaks down in Palm Springs. She soon meets some locals who set out to change her from frumpy to fabulous. They do so while singing songs made famous by the likes of Tom Jones, Petula Clark, Strawberry Alarm Clock, Lesley Gore, Frank & Nancy Sinatra, The Association, The Monkees and many more! She even meets an architect who may become the love of her life.

Writer/director Mark Christopher points out that the musical celebrates Palm Springs, but isn't literally about Palm Springs. It is about a woman who finally gets out from under the thumb of her dead husband and gains independence and self-love - themes that will resonate with any age, gender, or orientation. While The Follies were aimed at the Great Generation, Mid-Century Moderns is pitched towards Baby Boomers as well as the generations who have followed. The songs are from the 60's, but most of them have become classics which are well known to all ages.

Desert Rose Playhouse has assembled a spectacular cast including Christine Tringali Nunes, Robbie Wayne, Dana Adkins, Gary Powers, James Owens, Carlos Garcia, and Kellee McQuinn as The Tour Guide. Writer/director Mark Christopher has a long history as a writer, director and producer of film, television, and now theatre. He and Desert Rose Artistic Director Robbie Wayne expect this fun musical comedy to attract a whole new audience to this little jewel box of a theatre, and this little jewel of a show is likely to become a familiar title in our desert home.

Mid-Century Moderns plays at the Desert Rose Playhouse, 611 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs (the former Zelda's Nightclub in the Revivals mall). It runs from April 20 - May 8. Tickets and further information are available at www.DesertRosePlayhouse.org.