BWW Feature: Coyote Stageworks' ARTISTIC DIRECTOR CHUCK YATES reprises TRUMAN CAPOTE with a few twists

It's been a tough year for everyone, but especially for the frontline workers, the doctors, the nurses, the EMTs, and the grocery store workers who are all risking their lives to keep us alive. Thank you.

Sadly, much of the general population is laser focused on where they'll get their next toilet paper and sanitary wipe fix, and how long they have to wear masks (until it's safe folks), but not too many consider what it's like for those who work hard to keep theater alive whether it's in New York or Palm Springs. Theater people live for the stage, and those that don't make a living off of it will still move their life around to be in a production.

Chuck Yates is the Founding Artistic Director for one of Palm Springs' premiere theater companies. Coyote Stageworks does a wonderful mix of plays during their season, and the last play we were treated to was The Doll's House Part 2 by Lucas Hnath. It was a marvelous production, and the community was excited to see their next production, The Velocity of Autumn by Eric Coble. On March 13, 2020 the theater saw the risk to its patrons, and Yates made the painful decision to cancel the rest of the season.

He's been keeping himself busy recreating his role in Tru, a play about Truman Capote by Jay Presson Allen, a role he's played two different times in the past to great reviews with it winning best actor, director, set and makeup chalking up eight Desert Theater League Awards. This one isn't from Tru, but it's a delightful moment of Yates as Capote, and just might lift your spirits.

