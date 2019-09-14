BROADWAY MUSICAL LECTURE SERIES at CV Rep Theater

Broadway Musical Lovers Unite at CV Rep!

Here is the complete list of topics that will be covered during this lecture series.

Broadway Musical Blockbusters from Gypsy to Hello, Dolly!

A tuneful look at the pioneer movements of Broadway's 1960's and 1970's eras through rare clips, photos, live performance and obsessive fan insight!

Broadway Musical Groundbreakers from Fiddler on the Roof to Hair

We will explore a VIP view of Broadway's hottest tickets in the 1960's and 1970's, long before, Hamilton, The Musical. Which favorite musicals do you love that have crossed boundaries and burst upon the scene? Through videos, pictures and live performance we will explore and celebrate BROADWAY!

Broadway Musical Showstoppers from The Impossible Dream to Send in the Clowns

Glenn Rosenblum salutes the memorable songs that made Broadway sing and offers a tribute to the composers who changed the ear of Musical Theatre. Remember when you used to be able to leave the theatre "humming" the songs!? Through videos, pictures and live performance....Let's take a journey, together, down memory lane and share our favorite songs in a lively discussion that will leave you whistling a happy tune when you leave!

Broadway Musical Diva Series.....Angela Lansbury, The Lady and her Legacy

Explore the career of multi award winning star Angela Lansbury. Through videos and pictures, we'll explore how this movie actress transformed herself from the cinema (Gaslight, Manchurian Candidate) to the toast of Broadway as a bona-fide Musical Theatre Star (Mame, Sweeney Todd) It is a grand lesson in the art of reinvention!

Broadway Musical Composer Series...The Art of Writing Solo...Cole Porter and Jerry Herman

Explore the Broadway Musicals of two men who wrote BOTH Music and Lyrics. Through rare videos, photos and live performance, we will present a revealing look at these two master composers and discuss their work including Anything Goes, Kiss Me Kate, Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles.

Broadway Musicals, A Theatrical Smorgasboard from Bye, Bye Birdie to Hamilton

Glenn Rosenblum serves tempting tales of the musical kitchen with ingredients including a gyrating teen idol and a rapping Congressman. We'll also explore Broadway Musicals as seen and heard on Television. Who can forget seeing shows like The Ed Sullivan Show and Hollywood Palace and being able to see the latest shows on the New York Stage no matter where you were living at the time! Through rare video clips and live performance, we will explore how Broadway Musicals were brought into our living rooms every night on Television!

About Glenn Rosenblum

A busy lecturer, stage performer, celebrity talent broker and bona fide obsessed "theatre-phile," Glenn holds a Bachelor Arts degree in theatre from The School of Theatre, Film and Television at UCLA, and has attended USC and Hofstra University. His recent Broadway Musical lectures and one man cabaret show, "Glenn Rosenblum is the Musical Man" have been presented for the past several years all around the globe on the prestigious cruise line, Crystal Cruises, as well as the Rockwell-Table and Stage in Los Angeles to rave reviews. Most recently, he was seen right here on the CVRep stage in CHESS ('Walter'). He has been seen regionally on stage in musicals including Cabaret ('Emcee'), Guys and Dolls ('Nathan Detroit'), Man of La Mancha ('Barber') and Little Shop of Horrors ('Seymour'). He is also a member of Los Angeles' Musical Theatre Guild which is comprised of the finest musical theatre artists in the Los Angeles area, producing staged concert readings (book in hand) of Broadway's forgotten gems and undiscovered treasures including, Mame, Zorba and Promises, Promises.





