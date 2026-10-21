BLITHE SPIRIT Will Open at Long Beach Playhouse

NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit will come to Long Beach Playhouse just in time for Halloween. Performances will run October 31 – November 28, 2026.

The story follows fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine. In a bid to gather background material for his upcoming book, Charles invites the eccentric and flighty local medium, Madame Arcati, to conduct a séance at his home. The evening goes disastrously, and hilariously, awry when the séance accidentally summons the physical ghost of Charles’s mischievous, long-deceased first wife, Elvira. Visible only to Charles, Elvira wastes no time stirring up domestic chaos and making her deep displeasure known to Charles’ very much alive second wife, Ruth. What follows is a brilliantly fast-paced and witty haunting as Charles finds himself trapped in a supernatural love triangle.

“Noel Coward is the master of witty British farce,” said Sean Gray, the Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director. “And, opening on Halloween, makes it perfect for the season when we give ourselves over to ghosts and other-worldly experiences. Add to that, Coward’s expertly crafted, rapid-fire dialogue, Blithe Spirit delivers the perfect blend of classic theater, holiday mischief, timeless laughter, and a surprise guaranteed to amuse our audiences.”

Madison Mooney, Playhouse Executive Director, said, “It’s the kind of show that gives the Playhouse the chance to show off all of its talents, including costumes, set design, sound, props, special effects, and, of course, an incredible director and talented cast.”

The show’s seven-member cast includes both returning and debuting actors. Returning actors are Taylor Goss, Amara Phelps, Philip Brickey, Lisa J. Salas, and Yvonne Robertson. Making their debut are Amelia Priestley and Cassie Wright.



Photo Credit: Mike Hardy

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 17 Hrs 44 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming