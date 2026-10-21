BLITHE SPIRIT Will Open at Long Beach Playhouse
Sean Gray directs the black comedy about a séance gone wrong that summons a novelist's mischievous first wife.
Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit will come to Long Beach Playhouse just in time for Halloween. Performances will run October 31 – November 28, 2026.
The story follows fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine. In a bid to gather background material for his upcoming book, Charles invites the eccentric and flighty local medium, Madame Arcati, to conduct a séance at his home. The evening goes disastrously, and hilariously, awry when the séance accidentally summons the physical ghost of Charles’s mischievous, long-deceased first wife, Elvira. Visible only to Charles, Elvira wastes no time stirring up domestic chaos and making her deep displeasure known to Charles’ very much alive second wife, Ruth. What follows is a brilliantly fast-paced and witty haunting as Charles finds himself trapped in a supernatural love triangle.
“Noel Coward is the master of witty British farce,” said Sean Gray, the Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director. “And, opening on Halloween, makes it perfect for the season when we give ourselves over to ghosts and other-worldly experiences. Add to that, Coward’s expertly crafted, rapid-fire dialogue, Blithe Spirit delivers the perfect blend of classic theater, holiday mischief, timeless laughter, and a surprise guaranteed to amuse our audiences.”
Madison Mooney, Playhouse Executive Director, said, “It’s the kind of show that gives the Playhouse the chance to show off all of its talents, including costumes, set design, sound, props, special effects, and, of course, an incredible director and talented cast.”
The show’s seven-member cast includes both returning and debuting actors. Returning actors are Taylor Goss, Amara Phelps, Philip Brickey, Lisa J. Salas, and Yvonne Robertson. Making their debut are Amelia Priestley and Cassie Wright.
Photo Credit: Mike Hardy
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