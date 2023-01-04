BETTI & BRUCE Return To Palm Springs For One Night Only At Toucans This January

On Saturday, January 28th, Musical Comedy Duo, Betti and Bruce, return to Palm Springs for their Toucans Tiki Lounge debut after performing for ecstatic audiences across the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico this past year.

In their campy, musical comedy cabaret: Betti and Bruce: Trapped in Palm Springs!, the old school entertainers hilariously combine high-class singing and low-brow comedy to tell their risqué and wisecracking Showbiz origin story.

Featuring the music of David Bowie, Dolly Parton, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga and many more, Betti and Bruce's one-of-a-kind evening of Singing, Dancing, Schtick-ing, Oversharing and Over-belting will make you smile with wonder, spritz your pants with glee and surely ask for more.

For More Betti and Bruce Info, Tickets and Entertainment visit them on Instagram, TikTok and at BettiandBruce.com.

Betti and Bruce are the alter egos of LA based actor-singers (and real life couple), Rayna Hickman and Jason Winfield. The two pay an absurd, funny and heartfelt homage to Nightclub Acts of old. Originally created and performed during the tail end of the pandemic in Puerto Vallarta at The Palm Cabaret, the show has now toured the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico, becoming a word-of-mouth favorite on the Cabaret and Theater circuit.