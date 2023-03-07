Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Desert Theatricals In Conjunction With The City Of Rancho Mirage

March 17th through 19th.

Mar. 07, 2023  

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Desert Theatricals In Conjunction With The City Of Rancho Mirage

Desert Theatricals, LLC is delighted to announce the opening of BEAUTY & THE BEAST (Mar 17-19).

Desert Theatricals and presenting sponsor the City of Rancho Mirage are presenting their largest event to date! With stunning costumes, sets and special effects it's sure to be a crowd pleaser with professional actors and a live orchestra featuring the following actors with Broadway, Regional and Local credits in principal roles:

Emily Unnasch (Belle) of Palm Spring, Joe Savant (Beast) of Cathedral City, James Hormel(Gaston) of Palm Springs, Beverly Crain (Mrs. Potts) of Hemet, Kellen Green (Lumiere) of Palm Desert and Thomas Warrick (Cogsworth) of Palm Springs.

The rest of the casts hail from right here the Coachella Valley and Greater Inland Empire - and features six students from Desert Theatricals Youth Theatre program.

Rancho Mirage Amphitheater
Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

Tickets are on sale now at www.desert-theatricals.com and tables for dinner theatre seating can be purchased at 760-620-5993. Tables are going fast. Lulu is on hand for food and beverage options for General Admission seating as well.

About Desert Theatricals:

DESERT THEATRICALS was originally founded in 1994 in Vista's Avo Playhouse. They provided seven seasons at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts in San Diego County, thirteen seasons of Tustin's Broadway in the Park, then two seasons of Tustin Light Opera, before returning to San Diego to producer at the Welk Theatre in Escondido. In 2017, producers Ray Limon and Joshua Carr relocated to the Coachella Valley and have been producing professional, quality musicals and events with their partner the City of Rancho Mirage.



Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLO Photo
Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN-KETTERING at Dezart Performs
What did our critic think of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN-KETTE at Dezart Performs?
Review: ONCE at CVRep Photo
Review: ONCE at CVRep
Back in 2007 a little Searchlight film called Once entered my world with a big bang. Although it was not the first Irish musical film about unknown musicians (The Commitments was my first) it made a big impact on me in the same way Everything Everywhere All At Once did - it felt like a new genre of film and instantly became a favorite of mine. Especially the song Falling Slowly, which everyone seems to know. Not so much? The film. When I expressed my excitement over seeing the musical I was hella surprised to learn that most everyone I knew did not know this film.
AN EVENING WITH PUCCINI Announced At Richards Center For The Arts, Palm Springs High Schoo Photo
AN EVENING WITH PUCCINI Announced At Richard's Center For The Arts, Palm Springs High School
Nickel City Opera West brings a 14 year history of staging opera productions to Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley with the Inaugural Gala Opera Dinner Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 6pm at The Palm Springs Woman's Club, 314 S. Cahuilla, Palm Springs and will bring opera classics to the Richards Center for the Arts, 2248 Ramon Road, Palm Springs on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5pm.
SHE KILLS MONSTERS Opens At Long Beach Playhouse, February 24 Photo
SHE KILLS MONSTERS Opens At Long Beach Playhouse, February 24
In She Kills Monsters playwright Qui Nguyen pays homage to the geek, the outsider, and the warrior within us all. In the play, Agnes Evans is an average young woman who wishes her life could be different. When her wish is answered in a way she never expected, she begins a journey to get to know her younger sister, Tilly. In the process, she steps into a world she knows nothing about and discovers secrets she never imagined.   

From This Author - Kay Kudukis

Former lead singer in a disco cover band turned Gaslight girl, turned actress, turned author of two produced, and wildly unacclaimed plays, and one likely-unseen teleplay, Kay Kudukis is a ... (read more about this author)


Review: ONCE at CVRepReview: ONCE at CVRep
March 2, 2023

Back in 2007 a little Searchlight film called Once entered my world with a big bang. Although it was not the first Irish musical film about unknown musicians (The Commitments was my first) it made a big impact on me in the same way Everything Everywhere All At Once did - it felt like a new genre of film and instantly became a favorite of mine. Especially the song Falling Slowly, which everyone seems to know. Not so much? The film. When I expressed my excitement over seeing the musical I was hella surprised to learn that most everyone I knew did not know this film.
AN EVENING WITH PUCCINI Announced At Richard's Center For The Arts, Palm Springs High SchoolAN EVENING WITH PUCCINI Announced At Richard's Center For The Arts, Palm Springs High School
February 27, 2023

Nickel City Opera West brings a 14 year history of staging opera productions to Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley with the Inaugural Gala Opera Dinner Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 6pm at The Palm Springs Woman's Club, 314 S. Cahuilla, Palm Springs and will bring opera classics to the Richards Center for the Arts, 2248 Ramon Road, Palm Springs on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5pm.
Review: SOUTH PACIFIC at Desert Theatricals At Rancho Mirage AmphitheaterReview: SOUTH PACIFIC at Desert Theatricals At Rancho Mirage Amphitheater
February 21, 2023

What did our critic think of SOUTH PACIFIC at Desert Theatricals At Rancho Mirage Amphitheater?
Kitlyn Productions Presents The World Premiere of ACES!Kitlyn Productions Presents The World Premiere of ACES!
February 16, 2023

Kitlyn Productions presents the world premiere of Aces!, written by Davis Gordon Gilbert, starring Dana Adkins, Denise Carey, Kitty Murray, Christine Tringali Nunes, Denise Strand, and Yo Younger and directed by award-winning actress Judith Chapman ('The Young and the Restless').
The Les Michaels Memorial Project a Celebration of Life Free Open Mic Comes To Palm Springs Cultural CenterThe Les Michaels Memorial Project a Celebration of Life Free Open Mic Comes To Palm Springs Cultural Center
February 14, 2023

Les Michaels, the late Palm Springs resident and cabaret producer and singer who produced and presented Open Mic Cabaret events at various venues in both in Palm Springs and Los Angeles will be honored on what would have been his 72nd birthday as the Palm Springs Cultural Center presents The Les Michaels Memorial Project, A Celebration of Life Free Open Mic, hosted by Gregg Marx, Daytime Emmy Award Winner for 'As The World Turns,' Leslie Tinnaro, star of CVRep's recent hit show, 'Fun Home' and Clifford Bell,acclaimed Cabaret Producer and Director.
share