Actor-Comedian Frank Ferrante To Receive 'Star' In Palm Springs

On Tuesday, October 19th, actor-comedian-director Frank Ferrante, will receive the 443rd 'star' on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars in Palm Springs, CA. Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege will present Ferrante with a proclamation acknowledging his contributions to the theater during his 35-year career.

The entertainer first achieved international acclaim performing off-Broadway as legendary Groucho Marx in Groucho: A Life in Revue written by the comedian's son Arthur Marx. At 23, Ferrante won the New York Theatre World Award and subsequently moved with the show to London's West End where he was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for 'Comedy Performance of the Year.' Since then, Ferrante has performed the role over 3,000 times in more than 500 cities including multiple stints in the Coachella Valley.

In the Coachella Valley, Ferrante's heralded solo show An Evening With Groucho played the McCallum Theatre thrice and as recent as 2019, the Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre twice and the Annenberg Theater. The filmed version will broadcast on PBS in spring of 2022. Ferrante responded to news of the tribute stating, "My family lived in the Coachella Valley for decades. And I have performed on many of the desert stages, so it is a particular honor for me. I am thrilled and grateful to be on the 'Walk of Stars' joining many of my colleagues and heroes."

Ferrante is flying for the event since he is currently performing in Chicago as comic host 'Caesar' in the cirque spectacular Teatro ZinZanni. The Chicago Tribune picked this performance as a 'top ten' of the year. Ferrante's career highlights include directing the premiere of Pulitzer finalist Old Wicked Songs, directing and performing in the revival of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum which was chosen as a 'top ten performance' in the country by the Wall Street Journal and voice animation for SpongeBob SquarePants. Ferrante was a question in the 'Off-Broadway' category on TV's Jeopardy.

Ferrante's parents, Theresa Ferrante and Dominic Ferrante as well as Groucho Marx's grandson Andy Marx, will attend the event.

The 'star' unveiling ceremony begins at 11:00 AM at 125 South Palm Canyon Road, Palm Springs, California. All are welcome to attend.