Palm Beach Symphony Chamber Music Series Presents THE SOLDIER'S TALE Concert

In a delightful mash-up of Stravinsky and animation, Palm Beach Symphony Chamber Music Series presents Stravinsky's L'Histoire du Soldat (The Soldier's Tale) performed to the 1984 award-winning animated film by R.O. Blechman on Wednesday, February 19 at 7 p.m. in the Stiller Family Foundation Auditorium at the Norton Museum of Art, 1450 Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach.

Stravinsky's spirited score featuring fiddling and dances with nods to waltzes, tango and ragtime, makes the perfect accompaniment to the story of a soldier's deal with the devil and a princess in need of rescue. Best known for his drawings for The New Yorker, Blechman animated Stravinsky's theater piece for PBS in 1984 and won an Emmy® Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animated Programing.

Gregory Cardi will lead the chamber orchestra which features: Evija Ozolins, violin; Juan Carlos Peña, bass; Anna Brumbaugh, clarinet; Luciano Magnanini, bassoon; Craig Morris, trumpet; Domingo Pagliuca, trombone; and Svetoslav Stoyanov, percussion.

Tickets are $25-$50 and are available online at PalmBeachSymphony.org; by phone at (561) 281-0145

Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida's premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music. The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists. Now in its 46th season, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children's concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations, and free public concerts. For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.





