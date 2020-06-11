Palm Beach Photographic Centre Announces Virtual FOTOcamp for Kids 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced that the nonprofit organization will once again be offering FOTOcamp for children and teens, but this summer-thanks to the current pandemic-it is Virtual FOTOcamp.

"We condensed our highly regarded program and adapted it for an online platform. Now, even young photographers outside the Palm Beach area can participate in FOTOcamp," said NeJame. "Personalized instruction, the hallmark of our camp, will continue to infuse the students' passion for photography with artistic technique and technical knowledge."

At Virtual FOTOcamp, students will learn camera operations that will expand their photographic possibilities. Each day students will select images from the assigned genre and edit them in Adobe Lightroom/Photoshop.

The Palm Beach Photographic Centre's Virtual FOTOcamp offers three levels of instruction:

Virtual FOTOcamp - Level 1

Introducing students to the basics of photography. It will cover a little history and the basics of using a DSLR camera. Instruction will focus on the exposure triangle which covers aperture mode, shutter mode, and ISO settings.

+ Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 11:30 am

+ June 22-26, June 26-July 3, July 13-17, July 20-24, July 27-31, August 3-7

+ Cost $125

Virtual FOTOcamp - Level 2

Building on the foundation of "Level I," this session teaches more intermediate and advanced skills. Students will learn advanced camera functions and post-processing using Photoshop and Lightroom.

+ Monday through Friday, 9:30 am to 11:30 am; 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

+ June 26-July 3, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24, July 27-31, August 3-7

+ Cost $275

Virtual Master FOTOcamp - Level 3

With Master Instructors. Dates, times and instructors to be announced soon.

+ 5 dates TBA, 9:30 am to 11:30 am; 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

+ Cost $395

For children and teens to participate in Virtual FOTOcamp they need a stable internet connection, and a laptop or smart device that is fully charged or plugged in. To enroll, please visit: https://www.workshop.org/calendar/virtual-fotocamp-2020/

"The Photo Centre's professional instructors, will present photography in a fun and engaging way according to the student's degree of experience and personal interest. Each day the young participants will explore new lessons in photography, they will have opportunities to practice, and then submit their images for individual and group feedback," added NeJame.

By the end of FOTOcamp, each student will have a body of work that represents their unique outlook on the way they see the world around them and each student will have the special opportunity to submit their portfolio to be juried for the FOTOcamp Exhibition held in conjunction with the Members Juried Exhibition. The images that are chosen will be displayed in the Centre's Museum August 22 through October 24.

For more information, please call 561.253.2600 or visit www.workshop.org.

