Palm Beach Dramaworks Announces TheAcademy@pbd Summer Production

Palm Beach Dramaworks is pleased to announce that Fugitive Songs has been chosen for its 2020 production by theAcademy@pbd, a summer program for teenagers that provides them with the opportunity to appear in a musical or play and also offers rigorous training in stage management and acting in a safe, positive environment. Performances are June 26 and 27 at 7pm, and June 28 at 2pm.

Fugitive Songs was written by Chris Miller (music) and Nathan Tysen (lyrics), who also collaborated on Tuck Everlasting and The Burnt Part Boys. In this funny, poignant song cycle, which blends traditional folk music with contemporary pop and gospel, the characters explore running from their lives, their jobs, and their significant others, only to discover that the easiest way to escape a problem is to solve it. "Fugitive Songs is an extraordinary song cycle that perfectly captures what it means to be restless," said Director of Education and Community Engagement Gary Cadwallader. "When we are young, we run and search, looking outward, trying to find our place in the world. Eventually we realize that the answers to self-respect and acceptance are inside each of us. Fugitive Songs captures the moments when we find ourselves learning the biggest lessons of our lives."

Casting is by audition only and open to students from rising 9th grade through graduating 12th grade. Auditions are Monday, February 24, and Tuesday, March 10. Cast size is limited. There are also a limited number of stage management training opportunities available for Fugitive Songs. Trainees will work alongside a professional PBD stage manager, and are required to assist and run all rehearsals and performances. Interviews are required for stage management positions, and will also take place on February 24 and March 10. Rehearsals are Monday through Saturday, June 8-25.

The Sean Boneri Creative Fellowship Fund provides full or partial scholarships to those students demonstrating a need for financial assistance. Scholarship applications are completed and submitted online after acceptance into the program.

For more information, including pricing, the complete schedule of rehearsals and classes, casting breakdown, audition requirements and how to schedule an audition, visit palmbeachdramaworks.org/academy.







