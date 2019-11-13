Marlee Matlin and More to Headline Jewish Federation Of Palm Beach County Season of Events

An Academy Award-winning actress, a James Beard chef, best-selling authors and leaders in the global Jewish community are among the headliners of the impressive and diverse lineup of philanthropic and social events hosted by Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County in 2019-2020.

"This season, our community will have the opportunity to connect with and address the causes they are passionate about and that reflect Jewish values, all while hearing from today's leading thinkers in the arts, culinary, Jewish world and beyond," shared Michael Hoffman, President and CEO, Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.

Guests of Federation's wide range of events will also notice the continued focus on Federation's four key priorities: standing up to antisemitism, caring for those facing poverty and other crises, ensuring a bright future by connecting children and teens to their Jewish identity and building an overall stronger Jewish community through powerful experiences that connect people to Jewish values, holidays and Israel.

The season officially kicks off at Business & Professionals and NextGen Kickoff Event, where Federation will welcome Israeli Deputy Consul General Kasa Bainesay-Harbor, who was born in Ethiopia and moved to Israel in 1991 at 10 years old. The event will be held at the Lake Pavilion in Downtown West Palm Beach on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

On January 27, 2020 Federation's Women's Philanthropy will host an inspiring discussion with Academy Award-Winning Actress, Marlee Matlin at the Lion of Judah Luncheon: A Celebration of Women's Philanthropy. Matlin will share, "Live Generously: Healing The World, One Person at A Time." And guests to the Celebrating Philanthropy: A Major Gifts Event on Monday, February 10, 2020, will hear from Michael Solomonov, an Israeli chef known for his landmark Philadelphia restaurant, Zahav, recently named Best Restaurant in America at the 2019 James Beard Awards. At the event, community leader and philanthropist Judith A. Levy will be honored with Jewish Federation's prestigious Jeanne Levy Community Leadership Award.

For more information and a complete list of upcoming events, visit jewishpalmbeach.org/upcoming.





