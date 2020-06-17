Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Announces Cancellation of Two Regional Arts Classical Concert Tours

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced the cancellation of the first two scheduled performances of the Regional Arts Classical Concert Series. Leonard and Sophie Davis sponsor the popular series.

The two canceled concert tours are the China Philharmonic Orchestra at 8 pm on November 15, and Internationale Bach Stuttgart at 2 pm on November 22.

Ticketholders to either or both of these concerts will receive a refund of the cost of the tickets through their method pf payment.

The Kravis Center looks forward to when it can safely welcome back all concert goers and guests, and continues to be grateful for ongoing support of the arts and classical music in Palm Beach County.

