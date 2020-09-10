Kravis Center Brings History Alive This Month With Two Inspiring Virtual Presentations

Brings History Alive This Month with Two Inspiring Virtual Presentations.

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is bringing history alive this month with two inspiring and timely virtual presentations.

September 21 at 7 pm (Monday)



John Lewis: Good Trouble

Film Rental Available Anytime

Live Virtual Presentation September 21 only

Rent this powerful new documentary today and view at your convenience before taking part in the live virtual panel discussion on September 21 created to advance dialogues around social justice and racial equity while also honoring the life and legacy of one of this country's most renowned and revered civil rights icons. The stirring film chronicles John Lewis and his 60-year history as a civil rights leader and includes both rare footage from his life as well as personal interviews with him and his colleagues.

The cost to rent the film from Magnolia Pictures is $12. The rental includes exclusive access to two other videos; an interview Congressman Lewis gave to Oprah Winfrey shortly before his death as well as a one-hour panel, recorded in July, between the film's director, Dawn Porter, and two of the original Freedom Riders, Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Dr. Rip Patton.

The live virtual panel on September 21 at 7 pm is included with every film rental and features, among others, director Dawn Porter; Ras J. Baraka, Mayor of Newark, NJ; Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and Director of the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project; and Lonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. United States Senator Cory Booker (NJ) will provide opening remarks.

To rent the film today and then join audiences around the country for the live virtual presentation on September 21, visit www.kravis.org/goodtrouble.

September 24 at 2 pm (Thursday)



Dr. Robert Watson

Truman and Israel:

The Inspiring Behind-the-Scenes Story of Statehood in 1948

Live Virtual Presentation

This live-steam lecture by author and historian Dr. Robert Watson, who presented Hamilton: The Man and the Music during the Kravis Center's last season. He will lead an in-depth discussion about the statehood of Israel and the role that the United States played in this historic event.

After the talk, Watson will host a question and answer session moderated by William "Bill" Nix, former Vice President of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and founder of Nix Communication Group.

Access to the live-stream lecture is $15 and can be purchased by visiting kravis.org/truman. Buyers will be provided with a link to the lecture.

To get the latest information about upcoming Kravis Center performances, please visit the official website at kravis.org.

