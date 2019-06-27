FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Play at Kravis Center For The Performing Arts

L'Chaim! The Broadway classic, Fiddler on the Roof will play at the Kravis Center For the Performing Arts Nov. 12-17, 2019.

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

For tickets and more information about Fiddler on the Roof, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You