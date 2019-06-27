FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Play at Kravis Center For The Performing Arts

Jun. 27, 2019  

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Play at Kravis Center For The Performing ArtsL'Chaim! The Broadway classic, Fiddler on the Roof will play at the Kravis Center For the Performing Arts Nov. 12-17, 2019.

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

For tickets and more information about Fiddler on the Roof, tap here.



Related Articles View More Palm Beach Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Palm Beach Opera Announces General Director Transition
  • Riverside Theatre is Bringing Ugly Back with SHREK THE MUSICAL, JR.
  • The Trolls Improv Show Returns To Burt Reynolds Institute
  • Palm Beach Dramaworks Presents The Lubben Brothers In Concert
  • Daniel Tosh Adds Additional Show at Kravis Center
  • Victory Dolls Announce First Major Production

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup