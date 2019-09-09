Cornell Art Museum Brings Unique Exhibit To Delray Beach

Old School Square invites art-goers and patrons of all ages to experience an all new exhibit by Ron Garrett. "Sinking Tides" is educational and historic exhibition including the artist's original prints, sculptures, and paintings combined with recycled materials and everyday found objects. This exhibition will focus on the ocean tides' influence and effects through processes of change and corrosion to man-made objects. The focus is on the poetry of the forces of nature, decay as well as the corrosive power of saltwater on human endeavors.

The exhibit is in conjunction with the City of Delray Beach's "Rise: Climate and Art Weekend." Each October, The City of Delray Beach organizes a climate education outreach event to raise awareness about the impacts of climate changes and the need to proactively adapt.

This Spotlight Gallery Exhibit is available to patrons Oct. 4th and 5th. Admission to this exhibit and the Cornell Art Museum is free during the Downtown Development Authority's First Friday Art Walk on Oct. 4th from 6 PM to 9 PM. Enjoy a self-guided tour through myriad styles of art, photography, furnishings and live entertainment, many themed around climate change and the rising tides.





