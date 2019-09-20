Coral Springs Center For The Arts Will Present Two Hilarious Headliners Next March

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced two upcoming comedy shows. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Vic Dibitetto

March 19 at 8 pm (Thursday)

An incredibly powerful performer, comedian Vic Dibitetto churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter. His pace is frenetic. He's been called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden. The bottom line is, Dibitetto leaves his audiences breathless with laughter, and is a successful national headliner who sells out theatres nationwide. He has appeared on America's Funniest People (ABC), where he was a $10,000 Grand Prize winner. He also headlined Stand-Up Spotlight (VH1) and Last Laugh at Pips, and acted in a pilot with Woody Allen and Danny Aiello.

Tickets begin at $40

March 27 at 8 pm (Friday)

Reading through his resume, you'll see Bobby Collins has performed in hundreds of theatres and venues, hosted VH1's Stand-up Spotlight, acted in television and movies, and even authored a best-selling book. He's a popular keynote speaker for Fortune 500 corporate events, been on day and night talk shows, and appeared at charity events. He's garnered a Grammy nomination, and has toured with such titans of entertainment as Frank Sinatra, Cher, Julio Iglesias and Dolly Parton. He's worked alongside Chris Rock, Ray Romano and Drew Carey, as well as other contemporary comedians. His resume accurately reveals what he does. However, it cannot fully convey who he is-a very funny guy! Born in Queens, Bobby is a proud, tried and true tribesman of New York City. His loyal fans affectionately greet him with a rousing BOBBBYYY! wherever he goes.

Tickets begin at $40

Tickets are on public sale for both upcoming comedy shows. They may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

To become a member or subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You