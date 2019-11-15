Coral Springs Center For The Arts Will Present TINY MEAT GANG: The Global Domination Tour

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that the comedy team of Cody Ko and Noel Miller is coming to the Center next April. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Tickets go on sale today and are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or by going online to www.TheCenterCS.com

Cody Ko and Noel Miller are bringing their international comedy tour to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. The show will feature all-new music, jokes and sketches with the hilarious duo's signature stamp of irreverent comedy.

After finding viral success on Vine and YouTube, Cody Ko and Noel Miller have built an empire under their Tiny Meat Gang umbrella, which now includes their award-winning weekly comedy podcast (averaging over 500,000+ downloads per episode, live events, original music, merchandise, and more. The two recently signed with Arista Records following the success of their self-produced rap track Walk Man, which crossed 20+ million streams on Spotify, and over 10+ million views on YouTube. Their latest hit, Short Kings Anthem, was a collaboration with hitmaker Backbear.

Tickets start at $39.

To become a subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You