Coral Springs Center For The Arts Will Present LEWIS BLACK: It Gets Better Every Day Tour

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts today announced that comedian and actor Lewis Black is coming to the Center next February. Tickets are now available for purchase. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Known as the king of the rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. His comedic brilliance lies in his ability to make people laugh at the absurdities of life, with topics that include current events, social media, politics and anything else that exposes the hypocrisy and madness he sees in the world.

Receiving critical acclaim as a stand-up, actor and author, Black has performed for audiences throughout North America, Europe, and New Zealand. Before launching his comic career, he served as playwright-in-residence and emcee at the West Bank Café's Downstairs Theatre Bar in Manhattan, and in 1996 began doing a weekly rant on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, followed by his Emmy-nominated specials on HBO, and his roles in the ABC miniseries Madoff and such films as Barry Levinson's Man of the Year, Steve Pink's Accepted, and Paul Feig's Unaccompanied Minors. In 2015, he voiced the character "Anger" in Pixar's Oscar-winning Inside Out.

Black has appeared on Larry King Live, Piers Morgan Tonight, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O' Brian and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, as well as numerous spots on CNN, MSNBC and he's done the weather with Al Roker. He also has written more than 40 plays and three best-selling books, Nothing Sacred (2005), Me of Little Faith (2008), and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas (2010).

Tickets start at $54.15

Tickets are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 954-344-5990 or going online to www.TheCenterCS.com.

To become a subscriber to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts and receive special notices about future concerts and shows, including the opportunity to buy advance tickets, please visit www.thecentercs.com/subscribe.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You