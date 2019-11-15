BALLET PALM BEACH Presents Holiday Classic At Two Venues

Colleen Smith, Artistic Director of Ballet Palm Beach today announced that the county's professional ballet company will present favorite holiday classic, The Nutcracker, at two venues this season.

November 29-December 1

Black Friday, Nov 29 at 7pm

Saturday, Nov 30 at 1pm & 7pm

Sunday, Dec 1 at 4pm

The King's Academy

8401 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach

December 6-7

Friday, Dec 6 at 7:30pm

Saturday, Dec 7 at 2pm & 7:30pm

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts - Dreyfoos Hall

701 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach

After beginning the season with a "deliciously wind-swept...well-crafted... and intelligent work" (Demetrius Klein, Palm Beach Daily News), Cinderella, to sold-out audiences; the company will present The Nutcracker. The production features Ballet Palm Beach's professional dancers, praised for being "of a uniformly high quality...deeply expressive" (Demetrius Klein, Palm Beach Daily News); local resident character artists; and over 50 students selected from Ballet Palm Beach Academy and the Trainee Program. The show also features talents of local costumers, Will Linn, Paige Sleva, and Karen Roraff. This is the third time the ballet company will present this grandly re-imagined production that reviewers hailed as "an extraordinary show" (Michelle Wright, What's Trending Palm Beach) and "a repeat favorite at the holidays" (Greg Stepanich, Palm Beach ArtsPaper).

"This timeless and much-loved ballet matches the incredible talent of Palm Beach County's professional ballet dancers to a magnificent venue and creates a memorable holiday tradition for audiences of all ages," says Artistic Director Colleen Smith.

The Nutcracker is sponsored in part by UBS Florida Private Wealth Management. New costuming is underwritten in part by Stuart Gordon and Wayne Daniel. The professional dancers of Ballet Palm Beach are sponsored in part by the Anka Fund for Dancers.

Ballet Palm Beach leaps into the season with holiday classic, The Nutcracker, the coming-of-age story of Marie who receives a mysterious gift on Christmas Eve. Adventures ensue as Tchaikovsky's score draws Marie into a terrifying battle with the Mouse King, past a mystical snowstorm, and to the prince's Enchanted Kingdom.





