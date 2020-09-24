VIDEO: Leah Roseman Performs Nostalgia by Aleksey Igudesman as Part of NACO's LUNCH BREAK Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Check out her performance!

National Arts Centre has released another video in its NACO Lunch Break series.

In today's NACO Lunch Break, Leah Roseman performs Nostalgia by Aleksey Igudesman.

Check out the video below!

The NAC Orchestra has recorded many of the more than 80 new works commissioned since its inception, for radio and on over 40 commercial recordings. These include Angela Hewitt's 2015 JUNO Award-winning album of Mozart Piano Concertos; the groundbreaking Life Reflected, which includes My Name is Amanda Todd by Jocelyn Morlock, winner of the 2018 JUNO for Classical Composition of the Year; and from the 2019 JUNO nominated New Worlds, Ana Sokolović's Golden Slumbers Kiss Your Eyes, 2019 JUNO Winner for Classical Composition of the Year.

The NAC Orchestra reaches a national and international audience through touring, recordings, and extensive educational outreach. The Orchestra performed on Parliament Hill for the 2019 Canada Day noon concert in a live broadcast for CBC Television.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You