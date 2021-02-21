VIDEO: Great Canadian Theatre Company Hosts Interview With the Leaders of The Origin Arts & Community Centre

On February 19, the Great Canadian Theatre Company hosted a livestreamed interview with the team behind The Origin Arts & Community Centre, one of Ottawa's most exciting cultural centres.

JustJamaal the Poet, Jacqui Du Toit (The Drowning Girls) and Captain joined Eric Coates to discuss the Origin Kitchen Concerts series (which features Jonathan Emile on February 27) and learn more about the Origin Arts Studio near GCTC in Mechanicsville.

Watch the full conversation below!