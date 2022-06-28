Theatre Collingwood Announces 2022 PORCHSIDE FESTIVAL

July 1st not only marks Canada Day but it is also the beginning of Theatre Collingwood's 2022 PORCHSIDE FESTIVAL! Audiences are in for a treat as 13 different shows are performed on 13 different Collingwood porches in July!

The festival starts with 3 FREE concerts at the Collingwood Shipyard Amphitheatre featuring local band SHIPYARD KITCHEN PARTY - Friday, July 1st at 7pm and Saturday, July 2nd at 2pm and 7pm.

"We wanted to start the festival off with a bang and a celebration," said Executive Director Erica Angus, "so what better way than a real east-coast-style-kitchen-party with this favourite local band! This is our Canada Day gift to the community, and we want to thank the Town of Collingwood for partnering with us on this event."

Each of the remaining productions will be performed on local homeowners' porches. The festival includes both singers and storytellers and is packed with outstanding Canadian talent. The 13 shows will each be performed 3 times so therefore giving us a total of 36 shows in a month with only 31 days!

The PORCHSIDE FESTIVAL includes such performers as Stratford, Shaw, and Charlottetown Festivals performer Kyle Golemba in his new cabaret Handsome But Charmless. Kyle is a talented singer, actor, and dancer and will be accompanied by Adam White on keyboard. His production is on a lovely backyard porch on Beech Street, July 3rd & 4th.

On July 9th & 10th Dora Award Winner Gabi Epstein will perform her show Gabs Sings Babs around a swimming pool on St. Lawrence Street at Sunset Point.

Then on July 21st and 22nd the incredibly talented actor/singer Michael Torontow will present his interactive play "Every Brilliant Thing" in a garden yard on Third Street.

This is just a small sample of the vast amount of programming that this festival has and we encourage the community and visitors to the region to check out what is just outside our doors this month, in and around our Collingwood porches!

"This festival was created last year because of the pandemic, but people loved it so much we decided to bring it back and make it even bigger", said Angus. Audience members bring their lawn chairs or blankets with them to sit on. This year they may even pre-order a picnic box to enjoy during most of the shows. Most shows will also feature a local visual artists displaying their work.

Information on all the shows can be found at www.theatrecollingwood.ca. Tickets are just $30 each (plus HST) to see some of Canada's top performers up close and personal in backyards around the town. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 705-445-2200.