Shenkman Arts Centre Announces the 2020 Ottawa Book Awards

The event takes place on Facebook Live on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Celebrate the talent and creativity of Ottawa authors and applaud their remarkable achievements on the world's literary stage. Since 1985 Ottawa Book Awards have recognized English and French books published in the previous year.

The 2020 Ottawa Book Awards will be presented to the winning authors on Facebook Live on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 6 p.m.

In addition to the English and French Ottawa Book Awards Categories, the following awards will also be presented at the ceremony:

• The Archibald Lampman Award for Poetry

• Prix de littérature jeunesse de l'AAOF (Association des auteurs et auteures de l'Ontario français)

Visit the Ottawa Public Library's web page to borrow the titles of the finalists in each category.

Learn more and register here.

