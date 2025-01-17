Review: QAUMMA at National Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anger. Resentment. Violence. Humiliation. Desperation. Horror. Grief.

Vincent Colin Karetak in Qaumma. Photo by Curtis Perry

These are but a few of the emotions conveyed during Qaumma, a piece created by Vincent Colin Karetak and Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory and presented by National Arts Centre Indigenous Theatre.

In the centre of the theatre space is a large abstract sculptural piece, reminiscent of an igloo, with the audience seated all around. Because of this layout, the performers (Vincent Colin Karetak and Charlotte Qamaniq) are able to circle the audience and make eye contact with them, as if they are being measured up against something. Karetak and Qamaniq’s eyes are piercing; full of accusation and challenge but, at the same time, issuing an invitation to accompany them on a journey.

After Qaumma’s opening sequence, the tone of the show shifts from a performance art style to a narrative storytelling format. This is where we begin to learn what the colonization of Canada felt like for Vinnie Karetak’s family. This is his grandmother's story, a tale that is rooted in darkness and initially suppressed until Karetak realized that, in order to recapture the light that fills the hearts of the Inuit people, this story needed to be told. Just as it is said that a joy shared is doubled, perhaps a trauma shared can help it begin to heal.

Charlotte Qamaniq & Vinent Colin Karetak in Qaumma.

Photo by Curtis Perry.

What happened to Karetak’s family is as abhorrent as it was commonplace. It is unsurprising that Karetak holds no reverence for the Catholic church, the RCMP, or the politicians who failed the Inuit on multiple levels. It bears noting that some scenes are intense and could be triggering for audience members. The NAC’s Reflection Room is open throughout the performance where emotional support services are available as needed.

Karetak recounts his family’s story with raw emotion; you can tell that he struggles with the inherited trauma of his ancestors. Even still, he searches for the light, focuing on the unwavering fact that his grandmother’s resilience ensured their survival, despite the odds. Had she not persevered, Karetak would not be here today. The show’s title, Qaumma, is the Inuk word for “light”. The show ends with light, laughter, and an impromptu dance party to ensure that, even if the audience leaves the theatre feeling sorrow or anger over the past, they will also be inspired by the strength of the Inuit and leave with the confidence of a brighter future.

Charlotte Qamaniq in Qaumma. Photo by Curtis Perry

Qaumma is a story that is difficult to hear, but it is just one example of the realities faced by the Inuit. Most non-Indigenous Canadians probably have no idea what actually happened in Canada's Northern communities. These stories need to be shared with people of all backgrounds so we recognize and acknowledge the parts of Canada’s history that have been redacted from textbooks, and to make sure this part of our past will never be repeated. The best way to hear these stories is firsthand from the people whose families experienced it. I deeply appreciate the courage it takes for people like Karetak to share such traumatic personal experiences with the world.

Qaumma continues its sold-out run on the NAC stage through January 17th. Click here to see other upcoming events from NAC Indigenous Theatre this season.

