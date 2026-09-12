Review: BEAUTIFUL SCARS at the National Arts Centre

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At first glance, one might assume Tom Wilson has lived a charmed life. He is a Juno Award-winning musician who has fronted multiple successful bands, including Junkhouse and Blackie and the Rodeo Kings. He is also an accomplished visual artist who was commissioned to paint a mural in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. In 2023, he received the Order of Canada for his "multifaceted contributions to the arts."

Sheldon Elter. Set by Jay Havens; Costumes by Yolonda Skelton;

Lighting by Kevin Fraser (Theatre Aquarius) © Dahlia Katz

Behind Wilson's success, however, is a family secret that was guarded for decades. Wilson himself only learned the truth at the age of fifty-three. Beautiful Scars, co-created by Wilson and Shaun Smith and produced by Aquarius Theatre, adapts Wilson's memoir of the same name, which was also the subject of a documentary in 2022.

For most of his life, Tom Wilson (Sheldon Elter) believed he was the son of Bunny (Kristi Hansen) and George (Branden McGibbon). They were an older couple who had already endured significant hardship. George had been blinded in World War II, and Bunny, who often felt resentful about the life she might have had, devoted herself to being a housewife. Money was tight, affection was limited, and young Tom (Thompson Wilson) never felt like he fit in. He noticed the differences between his parents and those of his peers, and his questions about the circumstances of his birth went unanswered. One bright spot was his bond with his cousin, Janie (Cheri Maracle). She gifted him with her favourite records, an eclectic mix of Black Sabbath, Gordon Lightfoot, Captain and Tennille, and Alice Cooper. These albums opened Wilson up to the world of music.

Wilson is joined onstage by "Bear" (Jeremy Proulx), his spirit guide, who helps him revisit the past from childhood to the present. Together, they trace how each moment shaped Wilson in ways that were both painful and transformative. After obtaining his first guitar, Wilson played any gig he could find and slowly worked his way upward. He eventually landed in Los Angeles, tasted success, experimented with drugs and alcohol, but still felt an unshakeable void.

The production recreates the moment Wilson learns the truth: Janie is not his cousin but is actually his birth mother. She was a young Mohawk woman from Kahnawake who was forced to give up her child and sworn to secrecy. Wilson's shock reverberates across the stage as he struggles to process the revelation. Once he accepts his parentage and his Indigenous identity, he finds a sense of inner peace that grounds him.

Jeremy Proulx and Thompson Wilson. Set by Jay Havens;

Costumes by Yolonda Skelton; Lighting by Logan Raju Cracknell

(National Arts Centre) © Craig Conoley

The production handles Wilson's Indigenous identity with care; the musical frames his discovery as a reclamation of identity that reshapes the narrative. Bear serves as a cultural anchor who guides Wilson through memory, trauma, and self-recognition, and reflects Indigenous storytelling traditions that emphasize connection to spirit, land, and ancestry. The musical also incorporates Indigenous artistic voices into its sound and staging. Phil Davis's backing vocals add cultural grounding to the score, and Janie's story is presented with dignity. Her experience highlights the systemic pressures that shaped her choices, and the production gives her character emotional complexity.

The casting is excellent; each actor fully inhabits their role. Elter is particularly convincing as the older Wilson, capturing small mannerisms and tones that make it feel as though Wilson himself is onstage. Young Tom is played by Wilson's real-life son, which adds a poignant layer to his performance. Hansen's transitions between younger and older Bunny, achieved with merely wigs and quick costume tweaks are never confusing. Proulx delivers a larger-than-life performance in a challenging role, embodying Wilson's subconscious with humour, physicality, and empathy.

Musically, the show is diverse; it weaves songs from Wilson's bands, including Junkhouse's popular song, "Out of My Head," with compositions written specifically for the musical. The score is infused with elements of blues, folk, rock, gospel, and country music, and the vocals throughout are impressive, even though the sound is a bit loud at times. The set design (Jay Havens) is minimalist but effective, anchored by a striking recreation of a portion of the Mercier Bridge. At times, the staging does become chaotic, with cast members darting frenetically across the stage. It was unclear to me whether this was meant to reflect Wilson's scattered inner world or whether the blocking simply needed tightening.

The musical creates a strong emotional connection by laying bare an intensely private and traumatic family history. It captures the essence of storytelling, which requires both courage and vulnerability. Every family has its secrets, but Wilson's story is particularly compelling. After the show, I asked Wilson whether he had ever found forgiveness for Bunny. He said writing the memoir was cathartic. Although he began the process feeling angry, revisiting the past allowed him to see Bunny's goodness. He still recognizes her as a wonderful person despite the harm she caused.

Beautiful Scars. Set by Jay Havens; Costumes by Yolonda Skelton;

Lighting by Logan Raju Cracknell (National Arts Centre) © Craig Conoley

The musical creates an emotional bridge between Wilson's personal history and the broader realities faced by Indigenous families. The show invites the audience to witness not only the pain of secrecy and separation, but also the strength that comes from reclaiming identity and reconnecting with community. For those who want to explore further, the memoir that inspired the musical is available for purchase in the lobby.

Beautiful Scars is a beautifully crafted production with a strong score and stands as proof that Indigenous stories carry a power that can transform not only the people who live them, but also the audiences who witness them. Beautiful Scars runs through September 19, 2026 at the National Arts Centre's Babs Asper Theatre. Click the link below for tickets. Beautiful Scars opened the 2026-2027 season of NAC's Indigenous Theatre; click here for more information about upcoming shows and events.

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