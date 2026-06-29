Guild Festival Theatre Names Alison Wong as Artistic Director Designate

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Guild Festival Theatre has announced the appointment of Alison Wong as Artistic Director Designate. Following an extensive search, Wong will work alongside the company's current leadership this summer before officially assuming the role of Artistic Director in September 2026.

"I am a Scarborough kid—growing up in this part of the city shaped who I am and how I see the world," said Wong. "To take the artistic helm of Guild Festival Theatre feels like a homecoming, and an extraordinary honour. I am proud to build upon what Tyler, Helen and the leaders who came before them have established here: a thriving professional theatre rooted in community, housed in one of the most architecturally singular outdoor spaces in the country."

She continued, "Theatre is transformative. It shifts how we see ourselves and each other, makes us more curious, more alive to the world around us. The Guild Festival Theatre stage is unlike anywhere else in Canadian theatre—set in a landscape literally made of fragments of other histories, other architectures, other worlds. It is a space that demands bold, imaginative work—work that reflects the full, gorgeous complexity of who we are as Canadians, and celebrates Scarborough, one of the most dynamic and creatively vital communities in the world. This stage has room for all of us, and there is so much we can build together under this sky."

Board Chair Zinejda Rita welcomed Wong's appointment, saying, "From the moment we began the search, we knew we were looking for someone who could honour Guild Festival Theatre's history while helping us imagine its future. In Alison Wong, we found exactly that. Alison is a thoughtful and dynamic artistic leader whose creativity, warmth, and commitment to community building embody the very best of what theatre can be. We are delighted to welcome her to Guild Festival Theatre and look forward to seeing the company flourish under her leadership."

Outgoing Co-Artistic Directors Helen Juvonen and Tyler J. Seguin added, "We've always known that one of our most important tasks at GFT would be finding the right successor. When you've poured years of time, energy and love into building something, you want to know that you're leaving it in the best hands. Alison Wong brings exactly the right mix of artistic vision, organizational experience, and community awareness to lead Guild Festival Theatre into the future. And we're delighted to be passing the torch to someone who grew up in Scarborough and understands this community from the inside. We know that Alison is going to keep building the world-class theatre that Scarborough deserves."

Hong Kong-born and Scarborough-raised, Wong is a multidisciplinary performance-maker and creative producer whose work has spanned more than 15 years across Canada and internationally, including productions in Italy, the Netherlands, Washington, D.C., and Mumbai. In Canada, her work has been presented by Alberta Theatre Projects, Canadian Stage, SummerWorks, Tarragon Theatre, and the Canadian Opera Company.

As an arts administrator, Wong served for five seasons as Artistic Producer of BCurrent, where she championed new work by racialized artists. She has also curated for the SummerWorks Performance Festival and produced projects with Luminato Festival and WeeFestival.

A John Hirsch Director's Award nominee and graduate of the York University/Canadian Stage MFA in Stage Direction program, Wong has taught at Toronto Metropolitan University, George Brown Theatre School, and Brock University.

Wong officially assumes the position of Artistic Director of Guild Festival Theatre in September 2026.

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