SOMETHING ROTTEN! to Open at Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company

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The Kemptville Youth Musical Theatre Company will be staging a second musical this year: Something Rotten! This show will be staged from September 26 to October 10, 2026, and it is an all ages show!

Something Rotten! is set in the 1590s, where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as Shakespeare. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being 'true to thine own self'. The comedic musical features large song and dance numbers and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, each with their own moment to shine.

Barbara Lacelle, Artistic Director for KYMTC, thinks the opportunity to direct Something Rotten! is something she has eagerly anticipated for some time, 'this is my favourite musical' Barb explained, 'as it's both ridiculously fun and heartwarming'.

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