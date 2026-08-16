COME FROM AWAY to Move to De La Salle Theatre After Ottawa Venue Closure

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Suzart Productions, in collaboration with Maple Leaf Theatre Productions, Inc., has announced announce that its highly anticipated production of Come From Away will now take place at the De La Salle Theatre, following the unexpected closure of Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe due to significant storm water damage.

The production, originally scheduled for September 10-19, 2026, at Centrepointe, was cancelled when the City of Ottawa announced that the theatre would remain closed through the end of December. The closure forced Suzart Productions to find a new venue just weeks before opening night and resulted in the loss of approximately 4,000 previously sold seats.

'We were devastated to lose our original venue and the momentum we had built around this production,' said Anne Payette, Marketing Director of Suzart Productions. 'But what happened next was extraordinary. The Ottawa theatre community rallied around us with venue suggestions, encouragement, donations and an incredible outpouring of support. We are so grateful to everyone who helped us find a way forward.'

A story about kindness, community and coming together

Come From Away, the Tony Award-winning musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, tells the remarkable true story of the 7,000 passengers stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, after the events of September 11, 2001.

The people of Gander welcomed the unexpected visitors into their homes and community, creating lasting friendships and demonstrating the extraordinary things that can happen when people choose kindness. The timing of Suzart Productions' musical carries particular significance, with the production including a performance on Friday, September 11, 2026 - the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Ottawa audiences are already responding

Following the announcement of the new venue, ticket sales have surged, with more than 1,000 tickets sold the first day of tickets becoming available at the new location. The Friday, September 11 performance, marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11, is nearly half sold out. Suzart Productions is encouraging audiences who previously held tickets at Centrepointe to secure their new seats as soon as possible, as seating at the new venue is limited. Tickets can be purchased at Suzart.ca

About Suzart Productions

Suzart Productions is an Ottawa-based not-for-profit community musical theatre company dedicated to bringing high-quality, accessible musical theatre to audiences while creating opportunities for local performers, musicians, technicians and volunteers. Previous Suzart productions include Matilda, The Lightning Thief and Urinetown. The company's production of Come From Away features a talented Ottawa-area cast and creative team and promises an uplifting, heartfelt celebration of humanity, community and the power of kindness. This event has been financially assisted by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund of the Government of Ontario through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, administered by the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund Corporation.

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