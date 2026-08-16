Come From Away at Meridian Theatres in Ottawa

NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Come From Away at Meridian Theatres

Dates: September 10 – 19, 2026

Venue: Meridian Theatres · Ottawa, ON · 501 Old St Patrick Street, Ottawa, Ontario

Type: Musical

Come From Away is a moving, true-story musical about the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, which welcomed 7,000 stranded airline passengers after 9/11. Through heartfelt songs, humor, and ensemble storytelling, it celebrates kindness, community, and human connection, showing how strangers can become friends in the most unexpected and life-changing ways.

Get Tickets

Need more Ottawa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...