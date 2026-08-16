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Come From Away at Meridian Theatres in Ottawa

Meridian Theatres | September 10 – 19, 2026

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Come From Away at Meridian Theatres in Ottawa
Come From Away at Meridian Theatres in Ottawa Image

Come From Away at Meridian Theatres

Dates: September 10 – 19, 2026

Venue: Meridian Theatres · Ottawa, ON · 501 Old St Patrick Street, Ottawa, Ontario

Type: Musical

Come From Away is a moving, true-story musical about the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, which welcomed 7,000 stranded airline passengers after 9/11. Through heartfelt songs, humor, and ensemble storytelling, it celebrates kindness, community, and human connection, showing how strangers can become friends in the most unexpected and life-changing ways.

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