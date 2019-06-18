COME FROM AWAY to Play at NAC Southam Hall

Welcome to the Rock, Ottawa! Come From Away will play at Southam Hall Aug. 20 through Sept. 8, 2019.

Come From Away is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, this is the stunning production from Tony award winning director Christopher Ashley that the Los Angeles Times calls "an affecting and stirring new musical."



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The current touring company features: Kevin Carolan as "Claude and Others," Harter Clingman as "Oz and Others," Nick Duckart as "Kevin J./Ali and Others," Chamblee Ferguson as "Nick and Others," Becky Gulsvig as "Beverley and Others," Christine Toy Johnson as "Diane and Others," Julie Johnson as "Beulah and Others," James Earl Jones II as "Bob and Others," Megan McGinnis as "Bonnie and Others," Danielle K. Thomas as "Hannah and Others," Andrew Samonsky as "Kevin T. and Others," Emily Walton as "Janice and Others," Marika Aubrey as "Standby," Jane Bunting as "Standby," Michael Brian Dunn as "Standby," Julie Garnyé as "Standby," Adam Halpin as "Standby" and Aaron Michael Ray as "Standby."

For tickets and more information on Come From Away's engagement at Southam Hall, tap here.





