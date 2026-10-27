COME FROM AWAY Will Come to the Segal Centre in November

NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present Come From Away, the Tony Award-winning Canadian musical, in a brand-new co-production with Thousand Islands Playhouse, fresh from its sold-out run in Gananoque. Scheduled to play at the Sylvan Adams Theatre from November 22 to December 13, 2026, the run has already been extended until December 20th.

It's already the Segal's fastest-selling show in years before the first preview. A true story of kindness between strangers, it's the kind of show you'll want to see with the people you love this holiday season. With book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the production is directed and choreographed by Stephanie Graham, with music direction by Benjamin Kersey.

On September 11, 2001, 38 planes were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, after U.S. airspace closed. Close to 7,000 passengers landed in a small rural town that had only hours to make room for them. For five days, the people of Gander fed, housed and took them in as their own. Come From Away tells this true story through 12 performers playing both the locals and the stranded 'come from aways'. Built on interviews with the people who lived it, the show moves between fear, humour and kindness to a folk-rock score driven by fiddle, bodhrán and bouzouki.

Come From Away started in Canada, at Sheridan College's Canadian Music Theatre Project, before going on to Broadway, the West End and stages around the world. Twenty-five years after the events it portrays, the Segal brings a newly designed and conceived version to Montreal. 'There are certain stories that remind us not only who we are, but who we can be. Come From Away is one of those stories. It is also a distinctly Canadian story, which makes it especially meaningful to bring to our stage,' said Lisa Rubin, Artistic and Executive Director of the Segal Centre.

The company of 12 brings together Robert Ball (Bob), Montreal's own Zach Counsil (Oz), Stuart Dowling (Claude), Jen Fong (Janice), Kyle Golemba (Kevin T), Amir Haidar (Kevin J), Mark Harapiak (Nick), fellow Montrealer Sharon James (Hannah), Michelle Nash (Bonnie), Denise Oucharek (Diane), Alison J Palmer (Beulah) and Jessica Sherman (Beverley). Haidar returns to the show after the original Canadian production. Rosie Callaghan, Duff MacDonald and Christopher Ning complete the company as standbys. Benjamin Kersey leads an all-Montreal band from the keyboard. He is joined by Vanessa Marcoux on violin, Peter Colantonio on drums, Alexandra Remondini on acoustic and electric bass, Seán Dagher on acoustic guitar, bouzouki and mandolin, Jason Field on acoustic, nylon-string and electric guitars, Catherine Varvaro on bodhrán and percussion, and Ben Powers on whistles, Irish flutes and uilleann pipes.

'I remember the first time I saw Come From Away. As soon as it ended, all I wanted to do was come back with someone else and watch them experience it for the first time. If you've seen it before, you haven't seen it like this: up close, on our stage, with a company that makes it feel brand new. It's the show I want everyone in Montreal to see this season,' highlights Lisa Rubin. This show is for anyone who needs a reminder of what strangers can do for each other.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 15 Hrs 49 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming