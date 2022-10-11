Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bear & Co. Presents a New Canadian Farce at The Gladstone

Performances run October 19â€“November 5, 2022.

Oct. 11, 2022 Â 

Bear & Co. Presents a New Canadian Farce at The Gladstone

Award-winning director Eleanor Crowder and former Ottawa Citizen reporter Kate Jaimet team up with an all-Ottawa cast and crew in this hilarious original comedy, Oct. 19 - Nov. 5.

What is the purpose of comedy? Join Bear & Co. to find out (and laugh!), as Ottawa's own Kate Jaimet takes on gender-and generational-politics at a rundown community tennis club. No one plays by the rules in this sharp-witted contemporary farce, as Gen Z challenges the older generation. Mayhem and gender-curious merriment ensues, and the riddle of what comedy is for is solved once and for all (. . . or is it?).

Covid protocols: Attendees will be asked to show proof of vaccination and to remain masked unless actively sipping a drink. Seats will be capped at 50% capacity. A video recording will be available for streaming from November 6 through 27.

Eleanor Crowder directs Angelina Wehbe, Anurag Choudhury, Beverley Wolfe, Brendon Ly, David Frisch, Rachel Eugster, and William Beddoe. Playwright: Kate Jaimet. Stage management: Kat Wong. Set and lighting: David Magladry. Producers: Eleanor Crowder, Rachel Eugster, and Kate Jaimet.


