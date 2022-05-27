Banff Centre Welcomes New Board Governors

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity welcomes two new Governors to its Board. Bob Dhillon and Gregorio Oberti were appointed by the Minister of Advanced Education in Alberta by Order in Council as per the Post Secondary Learning Act.

Mr. Dhillon is Founder, President & CEO of Mainstreet Equity Corp. To honour his achievements in business and for his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and higher education, Mr. Dhillon has been twice recognized by the Government of Canada: in 2021, he was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada; in 2012, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. In 2018, Bob made a CDN$10M founding donation to create the Dhillon School of Business (DSB) at the University of Lethbridge. That donation transformed the school, enabling them to focus on world class research and emerging technologies. DSB is also the first post secondary institute in Canada to have introduced an Indigenous studies course requirement to their core business degree. Since 1999, Bob has served as Honorary Consul General of Belize for Canada. Mr. Dhillon sits on the Boards of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Premier's Alberta Economic Recovery Council, Invest Alberta Corporation, and the Canada-India Business Advisory Council.

Mr. Oberti comes to Banff Centre's Board with over 18 years of experience advising both private and public companies on a wide range of corporate activities. He is a Deals Partner at PwC and the leader of the Capital Projects & Infrastructure team in Alberta. Outside of the office, he is a sessional instructor at the University of Calgary where he teaches undergraduate and graduate courses. He has worked in over fifteen countries and speaks Italian, Spanish, French and English fluently. Mr. Oberti is passionate about contributing to his community on economic development and education-related issues.

"Banff Centre welcomes these appointments by the government of Alberta. Both new Governors bring important skillsets to Banff Centre's Board, particularly in this period of regrowth."

- Adam Waterous, Chairman of the Board, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

"It is a pleasure to join the Board of Governors for Banff Centre - a world-class educational institution. My life has been spent on a steady and challenging climb to reach the mountain peak. I'm enjoying every bit of the journey."

- Bob Dhillon, Board Governor

"I am honoured to join the Board of Governors at Banff Centre. Banff Centre is a uniquely special place in Southern Alberta, bringing together the power of the Rocky Mountains in Treaty 7 territory with the transformative spirit of arts and creativity; I am excited to be a part of its story during this important phase of renewal."

- Gregorio Oberti, Board Governor

"I am so pleased to welcome these two new Governors to our Board. On behalf of our leadership team, we are excited to build on the continuing work to advance the creative pathways laid out in Banff Centre's strategic plan."

- Janice Price, President and CEO, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

More information about Banff Centre's Board of Governors, including the full biographies of all of Board Governors of Banff Centre, can be found here.