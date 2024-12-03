8th Annual THE HUMBUG HUSTLE: A HOLIDAY PHANTOM-IME is Coming to OttawaMusicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OttawaMusicals will present the return of its beloved annual family musical with their 8th Annual Panto: The Humbug Hustle: A Holiday Phantom-ime. This exciting production will run from December 28, 2024, to January 5, 2025, at their new venue, the home of The Great Canadian Theatre Company.

This year's show promises a hilarious and heartwarming twist on the classic Dickens tale. Audiences will follow the greedy heiress TT and her extravagant mother, Mrs. Cratchit, as they attempt to secure Scrooge's vast fortune. However, their plans are thwarted by a trio of underdog factory workers who bring humor and dance-offs to the stage. With toe-tapping tunes and festive magic, The Humbug Hustle is set to be an unforgettable holiday experience for all.

Written by Chad Connell and Shelley Simester, and featuring original music by Jonathan Evans, this production is a part of the Canadian Actors' Equity Association under the Artists' Collective Policy.

Audience Tradition

OttawaMusicals has become a cherished holiday tradition for many families in the region, with audiences returning year after year to enjoy the enchanting performances. The joy and laughter generated by these productions have created lasting memories, making them a beloved part of the holiday season for countless attendees.

Join us for a delightful journey where laughter reigns supreme and the spirit of generosity triumphs over greed!

