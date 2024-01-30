Without Fear Theatre Debuts Original Rock Opera FIND ME

Without Fear Theatre will debut a new, original rock opera titled, FIND ME.

Alone in her apartment, Allie is eagerly awaiting a guest she's never met. When she finally arrives, Allie is stunned that the person she's been expecting is nothing like Allie imagined. Together, two strangers learn to connect through more than words. With a live band acting as narrator, inner voice, spirit guide & kid's TV show...yes, you read that last part right; FIND ME explores our most vulnerable relationship, the one we have with ourselves.

FIND ME is written and directed by Amanda Scheirer (Winter Garden) with music and lyrics by Dan Drnach (Orlando). Together with production manager Lern Morrison (DeBary), these three artists, who have been working together for nearly a decade, are the founders of Without Fear Theatre.

Without Fear Theatre's mission is to uplift the Central Florida community by exclusively producing new works that feature live music and are created by local artists in a highly collaborative, creative process. Every new production includes a charitable giving initiative. In May 2023, Without Fear Theatre was chosen to the inaugural class of Orlando Fringe's arts incubator program, The Collective. This is the first production presented as part of this program.

"FIND ME is a neurodiversity-affirming story inspired by the many Millennial and Gen X women who have discovered their neurodivergence later in life. It asks the question, what if you could meet your diagnosis," says Scheirer. It was Drnach, Scheirer and Morrison's shared love of The Who's Tommy that gave way to creating a rock opera where the band is the omnipresent. You'll even see a wink to this admiration in their set design.

FIND ME's cast features Laura Swindoll, Cat Cutenese (select performances), and Jenny Ornstein (select performances). The band, aka 'The Party Farmers' is lead by Drnach and includes Micah Boyd (Guitar), Aaron Bohlander (Drums), and Xander Dillman-Meyers (Bass).

Without Fear Theatre is making their run of FIND ME a full and inclusive experience.

Before and after the show audiences are invited to the "NeuroSpicy Art Market" inside the ArtSpace Blackbox where local neurodivergent artists including Genevieve Bernard, Ashleigh Ann Gardner, Anthony R. Smith, and Stonehearth Apothecary will display and sell their art. There will be sensory items available to buy or borrow for anyone needing extra support while enjoying the show. Additionally, a Sensory-Friendly performance with lowered sound volume and limited lighting cues will be offered.

In keeping with Without Fear Theatre's mission, they have chosen the ARRE Foundation for their charitable giving initiative with this production. ARRE is a family-led foundation supporting research of ASXL genes, envisioning a world where all individuals with an ASXL syndrome have access to evidence-based treatments and engaged healthcare professionals who have knowledge and experience treating ASXL syndromes. Raising funds for the ARRE Foundation is particularly personal for Without Fear Theatre as Scheirer's son is one of the roughly fifty known cases world wide of Shashi-Pena Syndrome (ASXL2). Donations can be made to ARRE via the Orlando Fringe ticketing page link, or in person at ArtSpace during FIND ME.

FIND ME: A Modern Rock Opera opens Friday, February 23rd and runs through Sunday March 3rd at Fringe Art Space. 54 W. Church Street. Orlando, FL 32801. Doors open an hour prior to show time. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at Click Here.