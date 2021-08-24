Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Walt Disney World Reaches Agreement That All Unionized Employees Must Be Vaccinated

All STCU represented employees must show proof of vaccination by October 22, 2021.

Aug. 24, 2021  

Walt Disney World has reached an agreement with the Service Trades Council Union, which will require COVID-19 vaccinations for unionized employees. The news was confirmed in a statement posted to Twitter from the Local 362 union.

According to the statement, all STCU represented employees must show proof of vaccination by October 22, 2021.

Employees with medical conditions or "sincerely held" religious beliefs may be exempt, through a process that will require "weekly meetings between the Union and Company to address concerns as they arise, an explanation if any accommodation is denied, and access to the grievance procedure should there be a dispute on the accommodation request."

Those who do not comply will be separated from the company.

Read the full statement below:


