Victory Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Garden Theatre

This time around, the show will star De'lon Grant from Apple TV & Broadway's Come From Away and Disney Legend Billy Flanigan.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Victory Productions, a full-service entertainment company, is back at the Garden Theatre presenting another smash Broadway hit: 'Something Rotten!' following a successful run and extension with 'Rock of Ages.'

This time around, the show will star De'lon Grant from Apple TV & Broadway's Come From Away and Disney Legend Billy Flanigan. The show will officially open on April 21st to the public and will be running through May 21st.

"The Garden Theatre is Central Florida's Broadway and I could not be more thrilled to be back on our hometown stage." says Billy Flanigan, star of Happiest Man on Earth. Adding, "This theater will always have a special place in my heart. The professionalism of the theater is extraordinary. The productions at the Garden keep getting better and better and I am so proud to be a part of Something Rotten!"

After the overwhelmingly positive response from the community to 'Rock of Ages,' including a two week extension, Victory Productions is excited to share the Tony Award winning comedy with the Orlando area.

"We are so thrilled to present our next show at The Garden, Something Rotten. Coming off such a successful run of Rock of Ages, where patrons raved about the level of talent and joyous experience; this show definitely delivers with a more classic musical theatre approach. There are many reasons why this musical won multiple Tony awards when it debuted on Broadway. Get ready to laugh and be entertained from start to finish by this all-star cast and crew!" says Fernando Varela, President of Victory Productions.

The 'over-the-top' and 'outrageous' musical is about the Bottom Brothers scrambling to write the world's first musical in the shadow of William Shakespeare. The cast will also feature Connor Saccal, Christopher Schmidt, Angela Sapolis, Erin Rementer, Rasheem Ford, Bobbie Bell, David Almeida, and Rashawn Sangster with Keith Wilson, Darius Aushay, Evan Hussey, Tay Anderson, Adriana Scheer, Zelda Carmen, Broderick O'Neal, Carley Heskett, and Tyler Pirrung.

De'lon Grant says, "The ensemble from this production is a thing to watch. Everyone of those actors is a star!"

To purchase tickets and view showtimes, please visit https://gardentheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/?mc_cid=ee59c79565&mc_eid=UNIQID#/events/a0S6R00000tFfoTUAS

For more information on the shows and upcoming performances visit https://victoryproductions.org/




Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Take your first look INTO THE WOODS at the Titusville Playhouse!  The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30! Check out photos below!
INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Titusville Playhouse This Week
INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Titusville Playhouse This Week
INTO THE WOODS comes to the Titusville Playhouse this week. The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30.
CFCArts Celebrates 100 Years Of Disney Music With ONCE UPON A DREAM
CFCArts Celebrates 100 Years Of Disney Music With ONCE UPON A DREAM
Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) has announced its production of Once Upon A Dream: 100 Years of Musical Magic. Featuring 300 members, this immersive extravaganza will be a musical revue of Disney animated and live-action films from the last century.
The Bell is Tolling at the Athens Theatre With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
The Bell is Tolling at the Athens Theatre With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
For nearly two centuries, Victor Hugo's novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, has captured the imaginations of readers all over the globe.  Set in one of the most recognizable buildings ever created, the story follows the trials and tribulations of the outcast bell ringer, Quasimodo, as he navigates through a world of colorful characters filled with lust, deceit, and revenge.  

