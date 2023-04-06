Victory Productions Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! At The Garden Theatre

Victory Productions, a full-service entertainment company, is back at the Garden Theatre presenting another smash Broadway hit: 'Something Rotten!' following a successful run and extension with 'Rock of Ages.'

This time around, the show will star De'lon Grant from Apple TV & Broadway's Come From Away and Disney Legend Billy Flanigan. The show will officially open on April 21st to the public and will be running through May 21st.

"The Garden Theatre is Central Florida's Broadway and I could not be more thrilled to be back on our hometown stage." says Billy Flanigan, star of Happiest Man on Earth. Adding, "This theater will always have a special place in my heart. The professionalism of the theater is extraordinary. The productions at the Garden keep getting better and better and I am so proud to be a part of Something Rotten!"

After the overwhelmingly positive response from the community to 'Rock of Ages,' including a two week extension, Victory Productions is excited to share the Tony Award winning comedy with the Orlando area.

"We are so thrilled to present our next show at The Garden, Something Rotten. Coming off such a successful run of Rock of Ages, where patrons raved about the level of talent and joyous experience; this show definitely delivers with a more classic musical theatre approach. There are many reasons why this musical won multiple Tony awards when it debuted on Broadway. Get ready to laugh and be entertained from start to finish by this all-star cast and crew!" says Fernando Varela, President of Victory Productions.

The 'over-the-top' and 'outrageous' musical is about the Bottom Brothers scrambling to write the world's first musical in the shadow of William Shakespeare. The cast will also feature Connor Saccal, Christopher Schmidt, Angela Sapolis, Erin Rementer, Rasheem Ford, Bobbie Bell, David Almeida, and Rashawn Sangster with Keith Wilson, Darius Aushay, Evan Hussey, Tay Anderson, Adriana Scheer, Zelda Carmen, Broderick O'Neal, Carley Heskett, and Tyler Pirrung.

De'lon Grant says, "The ensemble from this production is a thing to watch. Everyone of those actors is a star!"

To purchase tickets and view showtimes, please visit https://gardentheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/?mc_cid=ee59c79565&mc_eid=UNIQID#/events/a0S6R00000tFfoTUAS

For more information on the shows and upcoming performances visit https://victoryproductions.org/