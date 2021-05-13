Vaccine Event Extended At Mad Cow Theatre

In collaboration with the Florida Department of Emergency Management Mad Cow Theatre is eager to provide artists and their friends and family (18+) with another round of the Pfizer vaccination appointments. Let's say goodbye to this virus so we can get back to making art! The second shot will be given 21 days later (June 23) also at the theatre. A complete medical team will be on site, including registered nurses, nursing assistants and check-in personnel.

Photos from our April 15th vaccination event at the theatre These appointments are available for all Florida residents who are 18 years and over. Individuals will need to bring a photo ID such as a driver's license or passport.

Free parking is available at the 55 W Garage on Pine Street with a validation sticker that Mad Cow will provide at check-in.