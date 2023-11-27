Two Adult Holiday Shows Come to Renaissance Theatre Company This Season

Renaissance Theatre Company adds to a holiday tradition: "The Winter Late Night Drag Extravaganza Show" joins “The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show," the zany holiday favorite which returns November 30-December 23, 2023 to the Ren in Orlando.

In The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show, audience members join all their 'co-workers' for the annual holiday party at Gripp and Pfister, where new characters join all the usual suspects for a show that's quickly become a holiday tradition for adults in Orlando. New this year, keep the holiday antics going after hours as local drag queen stars join an energetic cast of dancers for a late night show featuring all of your favorite holiday songs (yes, *that* Mariah song is a must-have). Plus, enjoy the new "Winter Wonderland" space and take advantage of the holiday photo ops to get your season's cutest pics.

"This is the 3rd year of The Office Holiday Party... and of course fans of the show can expect new characters and new skits, mixed with favorites from years before," says Donald Rupe, the show's creator. "Our audience loves when our shows tie in to nightlife and drag entertainment, so we've added a second show that is really just a wonderfully tacky holiday show; we think adults should get into the spirit too, sans kiddos."

"People who haven't seen the show yet can expect a cross between The Office meets Parks and Recreation meets a classic musical, but not like a corny one," says Kendall Leamy, one of the show's original cast members who is returning this year. "The audience comes in like they're coming to their own office party. Everyone gets a name tag with a fake name, and then the actors just go crazy–Debra is the bitter loud one who drinks too much, there's the office romance, and so many surprises. It's not too interactive, so shy people shouldn't be scared. It's a really fun and unique experience."

The Office Party Musical Extravaganza Show is created by Donald Rupe with a lot of help from the cast, with musical arrangements and orchestrations by Jason M. Bailey.

Also new this year, groups can purchase their own private shows. There's even a daytime show during the week for any offices that want to plan a holiday party *out* of their office (December 18th). Group rates for 8 or more make for an easy holiday party made for you, and ticket packages make it easy to attend both shows for a unique night out. Also, as part of the Ren's commitment to keeping theatre accessible for all audiences, a select number of $10 tickets go on sale at noon the day before each performance. Prices begin at $40, and all rates can be found at rentheatre.com.

Note: this show is meant for adults and contains adult language, political and religious humor, and more.

Renaissance Theatre Company (or the Ren) was founded by Donald Rupe and Chris Kampmeier in February 2021. The Ren moved into its new 15,468 square foot theatre space in Loch Haven Park in Summer 2021. The Ren is dedicated to bringing original theatre to Orlando and beyond. Through fair pay for artists, sustainability and diversity, the company hopes to grow a new audience for theatre in Orlando.

Experience The Office Party Musical Extravaganza Show playing select nights November 30-December 23, 2023 at Renaissance Theatre Company located at 415 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. Ticket packages start at To purchase tickets and for more information, visit Click Here.