Tony Bennett Classics Ring In The Holidays At The Winter Park Playhouse November 10 - December 16

The Winter Park Playhouse rings in the holidays this year with the quintessential music of the late, great Mr. Tony Bennett in their production - A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett - playing November 10 through December 16, 2023 on the theatre's Mainstage.

Two preview performances are scheduled for Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, November 10 matinee at 2:00 p.m. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

A Swingin' Christmas is a popular musical revue making its Southeastern Regional Premiere at The Playhouse. This feel-good seasonal production features eighteen holiday classics for all to enjoy, plus all the standards that made Tony Bennett a legend, including "The Good Life," "I Wanna Be Around,'' ''Rags to Riches," Bennett's signature song "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" and more!

The professional cast of powerhouse performers returning to the Playhouse includes Mahalia Gronigan (Beehive, Respect: A Musical Journey of Women), Bert Rodriguez (Nunsense A-Men!, I Left My Heart, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do), Russell Stephens (Steppin' Out With Irving Berlin, Christmas My Way, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream), and Monica Titus (Honky Tonk Angels, A Grand Night For Singing, Some Enchanted Evening).

Ms. Tay Anderson (Sh-boom! Life Could Be A Dream) will direct and choreograph the production and Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy will music direct the show. The Playhouse trio will accompany with Mr. Leavy on piano, Ned Wilkinson on bass and Sam Forrest on percussion.

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students ages 15 to 25 years) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

To purchase tickets for A Swingin' Christmas at The Winter Park Playhouse call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at Click Here.