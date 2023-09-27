Theatre South Playhouse MATILDA Joins Forces With Barnes & Noble For Book Fair

The cast of Theatre South Playhouse's new production of Matilda will lead multiple story time readings, in character, for younger audiences.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips is partnering with Barnes & Noble to present a special book fair on Saturday, October 21st!

Based on the classic children's book by famed author Roald Dahl, Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and challenge those above her, changing her own destiny. The timeless story, combined with Roald Dahl's signature wit and naughtiness, makes this an irresistible musical for all audiences. Add to that Matilda's love of reading and a partnership with Barnes & Noble seemed like an excellent opportunity to provide something special to the community.

The cast of Theatre South Playhouse's new production of Matilda will lead multiple story time readings, in character, for younger audiences. They will also perform a selection of songs from the show and be available for pictures throughout the event. Theatre South Playhouse will have a small giveaway for all attendees and there may be a few more surprises in store!

This book fair is open to the public and all ages are encouraged to attend. With the holiday season just around the corner, this also provides a great early shopping opportunity! Barnes & Noble will donate 5% of each sale made during the book fair to Theatre South Playhouse, all you have to do is mention that you are there for the book fair at check out! So come on out, pick up a new book, and enjoy songs and stories with the cast of Matilda!

Date: Saturday, October 21st 2023

Time: 1 PM - 4:30 PM

Location: Barnes & Noble, 7900 W. Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819

Schedule of Events:

  • 1:00 PM story time with Matilda

  • 1:30 PM story time with Michael Wormwood

  • 1:45 PM musical performance: Telly

  • 2:00 PM story time with The Wormwoods

  • 2:30 PM story time with the Teens

  • 2:45 PM musical performance: When I Grow Up

  • 3:00 PM story time with Mrs Phelps

  • 3:30 PM story time with The Escapologist & Acrobat

  • 3:45 PM musical performance: Naughty

  • 4:00 PM story time with Matilda

Directed by Hillary Brook (Urinetown, School of Rock, Be More Chill, The Sound of Music) with choreography by Sterling Lovett (Urinetown, The Prom, The Sound of Music, School of Rock) and musical direction by Dragomir Page (Mean Girls Jr), Matilda features an outstanding cast of professional performers - including local favorites Jason Blackwood and Sarah Lee Dobbs (Matilda) as "The Wormwoods," Jonny Jones (Urinetown, The Prom) as "The Trunchbull," Saadya Byrd (Rumors, Spelling Bee) as "Mrs. Phelps," and newcomers Margaret Place as "Miss Honey" and introducing Miya Montague as "Matilda." The production will inspire and delight as told in its own way in the Dr. Phillips 99 seat black box theater.



