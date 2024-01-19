The Winter Park Playhouse Reveals New 2024 - 2025 Series of Professional Musicals

Series subscription renewals have begun, new annual 6-Show Series subscription sales will begin February 14, 2024.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

The Winter Park Playhouse Reveals New 2024 - 2025 Series of Professional Musicals

The Winter Park Playhouse, Central Florida's professional musical theatre, has revealed their 2024-2025 Mainstage Series of musical productions! This new line up of productions boasts a wide variety of Off-Broadway hits and regional premieres for the Central Florida area. 

Current annual 
6-Show
 
Series subscription renewals have begun, new annual 6-Show Series subscription sales will begin February 14, 2024 and "You Pick Three" mini-subscriptions and single tickets go on sale April 2, 2024. 

The Winter Park Playhouse will offer annual series subscribers a discount off of the established price with a 6-Show Annual Series Subscription priced at only $260 for 
evenings, $250 for senior evenings
 
(62 years and older) and $235 for matinees. 

A "You Pick 3" Series is priced at $138 for evenings, $132 for Senior
 evenings (62 years and older) and $123 for matinees.  Individually priced tickets run from $20 to $47, with a limited quantity of specially priced $35 tickets available for all performances.

In an ongoing effort to serve the community, accommodate demand and make the popular musicals accessible, The Playhouse will offer two preview performances -one evening and one matinee prior to opening night- at a reduced $23 per ticket price for all seats. 

Subscriptions for the 2024-2025 annual 6-Show series of musicals are on sale by calling the Box Office at 407-645-0145. 

All mini - subscriptions and single tickets to the new season are available online at Click Here on April 2, 2024. Current production tickets are also on sale on the theatre website. 

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

8 - Track - The Sounds of the 70's

Conceived by Rick Seeber
Musical Arrangements by Michael Gribbin

August 2 - 25, 2024 (Previews: August 1 & 2)
Put on your leisure suits, halter tops, and platform shoes and get ready to boogie down with groundbreaking music of the 70s! Rediscover the heart and soul of this fabulous decade with this joyously rousing musical featuring the music of The Emotions, The Carpenters, Barry Manilow, Marvin Gaye, The Doobie Brothers, The Bee Gees and more!   


(Stephen Schwartz's) Snapshots

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
Book by David Stein
Conceived by Michael Scheman & David Stein
Additional Music & Lyrics by David Crane, Seth Friedman, Marta Kauffman, Alan Menken & Charles Strouse

 September 20 - October 13, 2024 (Previews: September 19 & 20)
Southeastern Regional Premiere! This new musical features an outstanding score by Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz and incorporates over two dozen of his beloved songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell and more! When married couple, Sue and Dan, discover a box of photographs they embark on a beautiful journey to the past, rediscovering their true love that remain hidden in a lifetime of Snapshots. 


 
Wreck The Halls!

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz
Book by David Stein
Conceived by Michael Scheman & David Stein
Additional Music & Lyrics by David Crane, Seth Friedman, Marta Kauffman, Alan Menken & Charles Strouse
 
November 15 - December 21, 2024 (Previews: November 14 & 15) 
Southeastern Regional Premiere! This hilarious musical comedy unfolds in a series of comic and poignant vignettes with four actors bringing 46 characters to life celebrating everything that drives us crazy about Christmas . . . and why we love it anyway!  From obnoxious Christmas letters to taking the family picture, this musical shows why sometimes we want to sing “Wreck the Halls!” 

The Bikinis 

Created and Written by Ray Roderick and James Hindman
Music Arrangements by Joseph Baker
Additional Music and Lyrics by Joseph Baker and Ray Roderick

January 24 - February 22, 2025 (Previews: January 23 & 24)
Everyone’s favorite girl group from the 60s is back together again after twenty years and they’re bringing back the sun, fun and all the great songs they sang down on the boardwalk in 1964!  With a show that promises to get everyone dancing in the aisles, the women relive their heyday and beyond, singing hits like “It’s in His Kiss,” “Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,” “Heat Wave,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “It’s Raining Men” and more! 

Gigolo - The New Cole Porter Revue

Conceived by Paul Gilger
Music & Lyrics by Cole Porter

March 14 - April 12, 2025 (Previews: March 13 & 14)
An audience favorite from the Playhouse’s 1st Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals!  Inspired by the life of Porfirio Rubirosa, Gigolo uses a collection of iconic Cole Porter songs to tell the tale of a jet-setting, international playboy and his relationships with four beautiful women. The outstanding score features 25 Cole Porter classics including “You’re the Top,” “Let’s Do It,” “Why Can’t You Behave,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and many more!

Route 66 

Written & Created by Roger Bean
Musical Arrangements by Brian Baker

May 9 - June 8, 2025 (Previews: May 8 & 9)
Jump in the car and enjoy a high-octane musical celebration along the iconic ROUTE 66! From the sounds of 1950s Chicago to the California surf music of the 1960s, this exciting musical revue features 34 of the greatest ‘Rock ‘n’ Road’ hits of the 20th century.  Songs include “Dead Man’s Curve,” “King of the Road,”  “Little Old Lady from Pasadena,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and many more! Get your kicks with this smash coast-to-coast hit musical!




