The Winter Park Playhouse Presents Off-Broadway Hit SHOUT! The Mod Musical, March 17 - April 22

The Winter Park Playhouse continues its 20th Anniversary as Central Florida's professional musical theatre with the smashing Off-Broadway sensation - SHOUT! The Mod Musical - running March 17 through April 22, 2023 on the theatre's Mainstage.

Two preview performances are scheduled for Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, March 17 matinee at 2:00 p.m. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Journey back to 1960's London and the liberating days that made England swing! This hit Off-Broadway musical features an irresistible score of popular music of the decade from favorite artists like Dusty Springfield, Lulu, Petula Clark, and more! Songs include "Downtown," "Don't Sleep In The Subway," "Son of a Preacher Man," "You Don't Have To Say You Love Me" and many others that will have audiences dancing in their seats!

The professional cast of performers returning to the Playhouse Mainstage include Christine Brandt (Respect: A Musical Journey of Women, How to Marry a Divorced Man), Meka King (Ain't Misbehavin') and Lea Marinelli (Babes in Hollywood, Winter Wonderettes). Alexa DeLaRosa and Anneliese Moon will make their Playhouse Mainstage debut.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph and Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct the production. The Playhouse trio will include Mr. Leavy and Ned Wilkinson on keyboards and Sam Forrest on percussion.

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students ages 15 to 25 years) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

To purchase tickets for SHOUT! The Mod Musical at The Winter Park Playhouse call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org