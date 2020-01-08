The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol Presents OTHER DESERT CITIES, On Sale Now

In March, The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) will open its final production of its fourth season, Other Desert Cities, a drama written by Jon Robin Baitz.

Novelist Brooke Wyeth is about to publish a family secret. Over Christmas in Palm Springs, she tells her parents about her memoir, only to find out she has no idea what she is truly revealing. Winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize, Jon Robin Baitz tells an American story about a politically divided family and the lines we are willing to cross for those we love.

Portraying Polly Wyeth is Susan Gosdick. Jessica Thigpen plays Brooke Wyeth. The cast also includes: Jon Freda* (Lyman Wyeth), Mindy Shaw (Silda Grauman), Andrew Romano (Trip Wyeth), Sherri Paradis (U/S Polly/Silda), Lon Abrams (U/S Lyman), and Danielle Bouloy (U/S Brooke).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Director Bobbie Bell, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Costume Designer Meghan Kennedy, Lighting Designer David Krupla, Assistant Lighting Designer Lindsey Young, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Technical Director Clayton Becker, Stage Manager Grace Zottig, Assistant Stage Manager Amber Sacks, Company Manager Ryan Loeckel, House Manager Grace Petty, as well as Props Master Tony Fairchild.

For tickets: www.TheSharonStudio.com | (352) 751-7799





