The Secret Library Announces SECRET LIBRARY: KRAMPUS CLAUS

As infection numbers continue to rise, many people who want to spend the holidays together are looking for virtual experiences that can bring the family together! Secret Library: Krampus Claus is the perfect adventure to allow families a chance to keep the tradition of togetherness and fun at the forefront of their holiday gatherings. Odd-o-Ts' Entertainment, a leading expert in atmosphere entertainment, created a new immersive theatrical experience online called The Secret Library: Origins. From that story, a new Holiday Story for 2020 emerged - Secret Library: Krampus Claus.

With a history in providing world-class live entertainment to some of the largest theme parks and venues in the world, Odd-o-T's Entertainment productions have been seen live by millions of people. Now, anyone from around the world can enjoy a fully-interactive holiday themed performance from the safety of their own home.

Families and friends can come together virtually from around the world participate virtually based on their time zone, with worldwide shows available at several different times throughout the day. They are able to see each other, play together and have a shared experience perfect for a holiday gathering in 2020.

But this isn't just a "sit back and watch another feel-good made for TV Christmas movie!" Live performers engage in a 100% live digital entertainment experience that connect and interact with the audience in real-time. These comedic performers are present for each show to guide the audience through the evening and work together to solve escape room-style puzzles and play what has been described as a "digital board game" to solve the mystery of missing Santa Claus and track down the elusive Christmas demon Krampus.

"With the live entertainment industry having limited opportunities, we have pivoted our live entertainment to online experiences but are still able to offer uniquely personalized, unforgettable experiences for our guests. Our desire is to continue performing during this difficult time to offer a holiday escape to those who dare to go on an adventure with their family and friends but would like to stay safe at home," said Todd Zimmerman, Co-Founder of Odd-o-Ts' Entertainment and Creator of The Secret Library.

Tickets are currently available for purchase online at https://www.secretlibrary.io/, Use code HOME for a 10% discount for a limited time only.

