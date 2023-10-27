T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh to Star SIX TRIPLE EIGHT at the Royal Highlands Great Hall

The performance will take place on Saturday, November 4th at 2pm.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh to Star SIX TRIPLE EIGHT at the Royal Highlands Great Hall

The acclaimed stage play "Six Triple Eight", written and directed by Mary McCallum will be presented at the Royal Highlands Great Hall in Leesburg, FL on Saturday, November 4th at 2pm. The play will feature performer, writer, and director T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh of television's "In Living Color", "Cosby" and "That's So Raven" in the role of Major Dixon.

Set during World War II as the first African -American female battalion arrives in Europe, this fictional historical play follows members of the 6888th Central Postal Battalion. Among them are Sammy, a young woman seeking adventure and romance; Cleopatra, a famous actress; Paige, a single mother trying to create a better life for her son; and Sadie, a woman with the "second-sight", who can see the future of others but keeps secrets of her own. Under the direction of Major Clarissa Dixon, they are faced with a seemingly impossible task - to distribute 7 million pieces of undelivered mail to soldiers in three months.

"Six Triple Eight" is a winner of "Best Play" and "Excellence in Theatre" at the Atlanta Black Theatre Festival and "Best Play" at the Tampa Bay Theatre Festival.

Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here. The show is presented by the Royal Highlands African Heritage Club.

T'KEYAH CRYSTAL KEYMÁH

(Major Dixon) was born in Chicago where she began performing as a wee child, producing, and starring in variety shows open to the public by high school. Her solo show, Some of My Best Friends, won NAACP Theater Awards for Best Actress & Best Play and an AUDELCO nomination for Best Solo Performance. The run of her popular two-person show, T'Keyah Live! ...Mostly included guest stars Todd Bridges, T. C. Carson, Karen Malina White, Ralph Harris, Darryl Reuben Hall, and Dawnn Lewis.

For her performance in Frat House (Stage Aurora Theatrical Company), she won the Atlanta Black Theatre Festival's Favorite Female Performer Award. Other stage credits include: School Girls or The African Mean Girls Play (Arkansas Repertory Theatre), Crowns and The Piano Lesson (VA Stage Co), Crowns and Sellout!?! (FAMU Lyceum Series), Don't Get Me Started (The Black Academy of Arts and Letters), Miss Evers' Boys and Black to My Roots (Stage Aurora Theatrical Company), A Raisin in the Sun and A Christmas Carol (The Goodman Theatre) The Old Settler (Napakrovki Theater - Moscow), The Five Heartbeats Live, (West Angeles Performing Arts Theatre), Love Letters (Canon Theatre), Playboy of the West Indies (Court Theatre - U.S. Premiere), You Could Be Opal (Heartland Project) Land of Smiles (Light Opera Works), Homeland (Civic Opera House) and The Regal Theater (ETA).

Her film credits include celebrated efforts on both sides of the camera, though she is best known for her award-winning work as a series regular on the television shows In Living Color, Cosby, That's So Raven, and her newest venture, The Cool Crystal Show. Keymáh supports many charitable organizations and is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Through her company, T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh, Inc., she is developing other television, film, and stage projects. Keymáh is also a director, educator, and author. Her newest book is Cycle of Love: 28 Days of Organization, Rejuvenation and Meditation for Inspired Self Care. www.TKeyah.com.




2023 Regional Awards


