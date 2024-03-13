THE TAMING OF THE SHREW Comes to Thinking Cap Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thinking Cap Theatre will present The Taming of the Shrew in the Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center March 22 – April 3.

This comedy epitomizes the age-old battle of the sexes in the tumultuous courtship of the characters Katherina and Petruchio and has become one of Shakespeare's most controversial works dividing audiences on whether the playwright was a misogynist or a proto-feminist.

Thinking Cap's innovative staging will allow performers and audiences alike to experience and judge different casting and directorial choices in real time to explore our shifting perceptions of what’s playable, offensive or funny.

This production is part of The People vs. Shakespeare’s Shrew, a multifaceted project that invites audiences to engage deeply with this problem play through complementary programming that includes staged readings of Shakespeare's first folio script and John Fletcher’s 1611 response play entitled The Woman’s Prize or the Tamer Tamed. This production also features Sunday talkbacks with the cast and creative team and Shakespeare Was Here, a six-episode podcast series with Shakespeare practitioners and scholars.

Thinking Cap Theatre is devoted to staging thought-provoking and socially-conscious theatre with an emphasis on canonical and new experimental plays and freshly reimagined revivals of well-known and rarely-produced classical plays. Striving to reflect and serve diverse society, Thinking Cap Theatre also presents community-based programs such as documentary theatre projects, play readings, and playwriting workshops.

The Taming of the Shrew is presented as part of the Broward Center’s Arts Access Program, which assists community-based organizations in presenting arts and cultural performances at the Broward Center. The program provides technical assistance and marketing support to local community groups enabling them to develop and build their audiences.



