THE SORAUREN BOOK CLUB to Play the Orlando Fringe in May

The Sorauren Book Club will be produced as part of the 32nd ANNUAL ORLANDO FRINGE FESTIVAL! This is the second production of Lisa Randall's play The Sorauren Book Club, presented by The Universe Over 50.

What happens when a former member of the book club shows up unexpectedly? Why did she leave book club? Will she be welcomed back with open arms? This comedic and heartwarming play tells the story of five strong, fierce, diverse female characters and their relationships. It features Heather Cherron, Christina Collins, Jasmine Sawant, Andrea Risk and Lisa Randall with Christina Collins directing and Marna Ward stage managing. Collectively, the cast and crew have over 230 years of theatrical experience! They are either really old or started acting when they were really young. Come and see for yourself!

The Sorauren Book Club will be playing between May 18th - 27th at the Orlando Museum of Art.

Press Preview May 16th - 2:10 pm

Performance Dates:

Thursday, May 18th, 9:30 pm - opening night

Saturday, May 20th, 8:15 pm

Sunday, May 21st, 1:00 pm

Tuesday, May 23rd, 9:45 pm

Wednesday, May 24th, 6:30 pm

Friday, May 26th, 6:15 pm

Saturday, May 27th, 2:15 pm

Tickets online Click Here

The Universe Over 50

Christina Collins has been acting for over 45 years. With a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from New York U, she has performed in theatres across Canada and the US, with numerous films and television credits. She tutors actors privately and teaches acting for Film and Television at Humber College and Toronto Academy of Acting for Film and Television. She has developed numerous acting syllabi for Humber college. She has directed over eight SAWITRI Theatre productions and freelances as an audition director for casting houses.

Heather Cherron is thrilled to be welcomed into The Sorauren Book Club in the role of Portia. She recently played Marnie in the Woman at Play(s) Festival. For 26 years, she has been an associate artist acting, facilitating and writing for Mixed Company Theatre. As part of the cast of Diss, she was nominated for a Dora Mavis Award. This year she wrote and directed PUSH a play on the culture of sexual assault. Heather has directed and co-created three short plays about injured workers for Drama 239 at Queens University. Her song, "Bills to Pay" was played at various events for the USW, 15 and Fairness, Injured Workers, 2022 Radio LUMI and is the theme song for "Precarity U" which received honorable mentions in the NYC Labor Film Festival.

Lisa Randall - Lisa Randall's play, The Sorauren Book Club, premiered at the Toronto Fringe 2022 and received Patron's Pick Award. Her new play, Window Treatment, is under development through a grant from the Toronto Fringe and Ontario Arts Council and an excerpt of this play was in the She Speaks Festival in Kitchener, Ontario. Her play, The Toreador's March was in Play Lab at the Assembly Theatre. Lisa has a background as an actor, dancer and as a singer and lyricist of original pop music she co-led bands in Vancouver and Toronto and recorded two CDs. Lisa has acted in commercials, indie films and web series. She oversees two City of Toronto Museums and is on the Board of Studio 180. Lisa is thrilled to bring our play to the Orlando Fringe with the wonderful Canadian artists in The Universe Over 50...All from north of the 49th parallel!

Jasmine Sawant is an actor, producer, writer, manager, co-founder-artistic co-director of the award-winning SAWITRI Theatre Group. She is the recipient of the 2021 Martys Award in the Established Theatre Category. Stage acting credits include: SAWITRI Theatre's Where There's A Will (2018 & 2012) select film: Mum Singh (2022), O.C.D. (2021) & Depth of Pyar (2019) that garnered awards. She is ED of the award-winning Sampradaya Dance Creations, on the Board of Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals, Mississauga Writers Group, and the Community Panel of Meadowvale Theatre. After playing Priya in the Toronto Fringe last year, she's delighted to reprise the role for the Orlando Fringe run of The Sorauren Book Club.

Andrea Risk is a Toronto actress who has been performing in theatre for forty-four years. She has appeared in both Canadian and World Premieres as well as everything from comedy and farce to drama and thriller. Some favorite credits include Mary in the Canadian premiere of Caught in the Net; over 500 performances in multiple roles in Freedom 85! and over a thousand performances as Barbara DeMarco/Mrs. Shubert in Shear Madness, both of which took her to theatres across the country. She is thrilled to be appearing in Orlando with The Sorauren Book Club.

Marna Ward has 40 years of stage management experience including with her family-run Herongate Dinner Theatre.