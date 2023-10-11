THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to Little Radical Theatrics Next Month

Little Radical Theatrics presents its Fall 2023 production of The Rocky Horror Show!

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."



Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props (LRT WILL HAVE PROP BAGS FOR SALE!) , this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever.



Produced by Fatima Viegas

Directed by Travis Eaton

Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson

Choreographed by Shawn Lowe

Stage Managed by RJ Puma



Starring: Jennifer Rae Paxton as Frank-N-Furter, Ryan Bassett as Brad, Kristie Geng as Janet, Marlo Coffin as Rocky, Ember Moony as Riff Raff, Stephanie Viegas as Magenta, Danny Hansen as Colombia, Amanda Gazy as Narrator, Marcia DAmelio as Dr Scott, Samuel Pagan as Eddie, Kenny Robinson as Master of Ceremonies



Featuring: Molly Abbarno, Nick Allison, Maya Carpantiere, Laura, Cooper, Tara Darling, Laura Davis, Jesse Dean, Franciscus Fendrian, Erin Gillihan, Robyn Gleason, Amanda Hopkins, Rachel Humphrey, Isabelle Kaltenbaugh, Cassie Klinga, Anferny Munoz, Liv Nunziante, Kerry O’Connor, Kayla Pistocchi, Sydney Rafferty, Emilee Rodriguez, JC Rodriguez, Emma Scott, Carlie Stoops, Thea Tinawin, Kelsey Trent, Khaila Trent, Angelo Vaglica, Vanessa Volz, Maddy Wolfe as Phantoms/Transylvanians



November 10th at 8 PM

November 11th at 8 PM

November 12th at 3 PM

November 17th at 8 PM

November 18th at 8 PM

November 19th at 3 PM



At The Mandell Studio Theater

at Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E Rollins St

Orlando, Fl

Seating is limited to 100 per performance! Seating is assigned NOT general admission

For more information on the company please visit www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com.

THIS SHOW CONTAINS MATURE THEMES! MINORS MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT!