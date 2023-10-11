THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to Little Radical Theatrics Next Month

Performances run November 10-19.
Little Radical Theatrics presents its Fall 2023 production of The Rocky Horror Show!
In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."
Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props (LRT WILL HAVE PROP BAGS FOR SALE!) , this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever.
Produced by Fatima Viegas
Directed by Travis Eaton
Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson
Choreographed by Shawn Lowe
Stage Managed by RJ Puma
Starring: Jennifer Rae Paxton as Frank-N-Furter, Ryan Bassett as Brad, Kristie Geng as Janet, Marlo Coffin as Rocky, Ember Moony as Riff Raff, Stephanie Viegas as Magenta, Danny Hansen as Colombia, Amanda Gazy as Narrator, Marcia DAmelio as Dr Scott, Samuel Pagan as Eddie, Kenny Robinson as Master of Ceremonies
Featuring: Molly Abbarno, Nick Allison, Maya Carpantiere, Laura, Cooper, Tara Darling, Laura Davis, Jesse Dean, Franciscus Fendrian, Erin Gillihan, Robyn Gleason, Amanda Hopkins, Rachel Humphrey, Isabelle Kaltenbaugh, Cassie Klinga, Anferny Munoz, Liv Nunziante, Kerry O’Connor, Kayla Pistocchi, Sydney Rafferty, Emilee Rodriguez, JC Rodriguez, Emma Scott, Carlie Stoops, Thea Tinawin, Kelsey Trent, Khaila Trent, Angelo Vaglica, Vanessa Volz, Maddy Wolfe as Phantoms/Transylvanians
November 10th at 8 PM
November 11th at 8 PM
November 12th at 3 PM
November 17th at 8 PM
November 18th at 8 PM
November 19th at 3 PM
At The Mandell Studio Theater
at Lowndes Shakespeare Center
812 E Rollins St
Orlando, Fl
Seating is limited to 100 per performance! Seating is assigned NOT general admission
For more information on the company please visit www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com.
THIS SHOW CONTAINS MATURE THEMES! MINORS MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT!
Recommended For You