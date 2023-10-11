THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to Little Radical Theatrics Next Month

Performances run November 10-19.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Audra McDonald, Neil Patrick Harris & More to Narrate Disney's 2023 Candlelight Procession Photo 2 Audra McDonald & More to Narrate Disney's Candlelight Processional
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 3 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to Little Radical Theatrics Next Month

Little Radical Theatrics presents its Fall 2023 production of The Rocky Horror Show!

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props (LRT WILL HAVE PROP BAGS FOR SALE!) , this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever.

Produced by Fatima Viegas

Directed by Travis Eaton
Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson
Choreographed by Shawn Lowe
Stage Managed by RJ Puma

Starring: Jennifer Rae Paxton as Frank-N-Furter, Ryan Bassett as Brad, Kristie Geng as Janet, Marlo Coffin as Rocky, Ember Moony as Riff Raff, Stephanie Viegas as Magenta, Danny Hansen as Colombia, Amanda Gazy as Narrator, Marcia DAmelio as Dr Scott, Samuel Pagan as Eddie, Kenny Robinson as Master of Ceremonies 

Featuring: Molly Abbarno, Nick Allison, Maya Carpantiere, Laura, Cooper, Tara Darling, Laura Davis, Jesse Dean, Franciscus Fendrian, Erin Gillihan, Robyn Gleason, Amanda Hopkins, Rachel Humphrey, Isabelle Kaltenbaugh, Cassie Klinga, Anferny Munoz, Liv Nunziante, Kerry O’Connor, Kayla Pistocchi, Sydney Rafferty, Emilee Rodriguez, JC Rodriguez, Emma Scott, Carlie Stoops, Thea Tinawin, Kelsey Trent, Khaila Trent, Angelo Vaglica, Vanessa Volz, Maddy Wolfe  as Phantoms/Transylvanians 

November 10th at 8 PM
November 11th at 8 PM
November 12th at 3 PM
November 17th at 8 PM
November 18th at 8 PM
November 19th at 3 PM

At The Mandell Studio Theater 

at Lowndes Shakespeare Center 
812 E Rollins St
Orlando, Fl 

Seating is limited to 100 per performance! Seating is assigned NOT general admission

For more information on the company please visit www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com.

THIS SHOW CONTAINS MATURE THEMES! MINORS MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT!




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
CFCArts Instrumental Ensembles Perform at Dr. Phillips Center This Fall Photo
CFCArts Instrumental Ensembles Perform at Dr. Phillips Center This Fall

The powerful instrumental ensembles of Central Florida Community Arts are heating up this fall! The CFCArts Big Band will perform Ghoulish Grooves, October 20 and 21 at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center in downtown Orlando.

2
Osceola Arts Opens 63rd Season With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Photo
Osceola Arts Opens 63rd Season With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Osceola Arts opens 63rd theatre season with the musical Hunchback of Notre Dame on stage October 6-22. Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Florida Grand Opera Seeks Locations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties for New ZIP CODE To Photo
Florida Grand Opera Seeks Locations in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties for New ZIP CODE Tour

Join Florida Grand Opera's ZIP CODE Tour as they bring free opera performances to nontraditional venues in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Experience the beauty and magic of opera in unexpected places. Don't miss out on this unique cultural experience.

4
Theatre South Playhouse MATILDA Joins Forces With Barnes & Noble For Book Fair Photo
Theatre South Playhouse MATILDA Joins Forces With Barnes & Noble For Book Fair

Theatre South Playhouse teams up with Barnes & Noble for a special book fair featuring the classic children's story, Matilda. Join us on October 21st for a day of imagination and empowerment.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruthless! The Musical
Winter Park Playhouse (9/22-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins The Musical
Ritz Theater Sanford (10/06-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Frozen JR
Athens Theatre (1/26-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel
Northland Church (12/07-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Cherry Orchard
Theatre UCF (2/29-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Valencia College Performing Arts Center (11/29-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becoming Othello: A Black Girl's Journey
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (3/13-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mountaintop
Shuler Stage (2/23-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol - 2023
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (11/29-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You