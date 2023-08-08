Subscriptions And Single Tickets For 2023-2024 Broadway On Plant Series On Sale Now

The 2023-2024 Theatre Season kicks off on September 8th with "Every Brilliant Thing," a moving, insightful, and hilarious one-person play starring John O'Hurley.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

The Garden Theatre and Victory Productions have announced that subscriptions and single tickets for the 2023 - 2024 Broadway on Plant Series will be available for purchase starting Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:00 pm.

The 2023-2024 Theatre Season kicks off on September 8th with "Every Brilliant Thing," a moving, insightful, and hilarious one-person play with beloved actor JOHN O'HURLEY (renowned for his memorable portrayal of J. Peterman in the hit show "Seinfeld") leading audiences through a remarkable journey that truly examines what makes life worth living. O'Hurley draws audience members into the story collaboratively, and some patrons will enjoy an even more immersive and intimate experience with limited, exclusive onstage seating.

Garden Theatre and Victory Productions are thrilled to bring a world premiere holiday musical and the U.S. premiere of a musical featuring the songbook of Air Supply to the stage.

The world premiere holiday musical opening November 24th, "Moonshine & Mistletoe: An Appalachian Christmas Tale," is a musical valentine to a bygone era and is a wholesome holiday theatrical event for the entire family. The U.S. premiere of "Sweet Dreams: The Air Supply Musical" will open February 2nd, featuring the much-loved songbook of the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame duo.
The season closes with "Always...Patsy Cline," a musical play, complete with down-home country humor, sincere emotion, and a heart-warming look at a special friendship. It includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams," and "Walking After Midnight"...27 songs in all. "Always...Patsy Cline" opens April 26, 2024.

A four-show subscription is available for the Broadway on Plant Series. In addition to the four full-length theatrical presentations, Garden Theatre and Victory Productions are
excited to bring incredible acts such as: America's Got Talent Star Comedian Tom Cotter (August 18 - 20, 2023), Queen: Rhythm & Rhapsody, featuring Broadway Rock Star Justin Matthew Sargent (October 5 - 8, 2023), and Bo Bice: In Concert (October 12 - 15, 2023). Other concerts, dance events, and comedy shows will be announced in the coming months.

Originally operating as a single-screen movie theatre from 1935 to 1963, Garden Theatre was reborn in 2008 after a complete renovation to offer audiences entertainment that inspires discovery through theatrical experiences that are innovative, impactful, and inclusive. The Garden offers a transformative experience for every artist, student, employee, partner, and audience. By creating a true artistic home that supports and elevates their vision, passion, and artistry, Garden Theatre continually sets new standards for how theatre builds a connected community.

For tickets or additional information, contact the Garden Theatre Box Office at 407-877-GRDN (4736) or visit Click Here. Garden Theatre is located at 160 W. Plant Street in historic downtown Winter Garden, Florida.




